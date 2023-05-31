Where is Alejandra Amarilla now? Everything you ought to know

Scandals involving NBA players are not a new thing. Recent studies have shown that coaches have their fair share of drama. In 2016, Steve Nash topped the headlines after murkily divorcing his ex-wife, Alejandra Amarilla, in an ordeal that attracted chagrin from a section of NBA fans.

Besides his professional accomplishments, Steve Nash's romantic life made it to the limelight after he announced his separation from Alejandra Amarilla, his ex-wife. The news came hours after the birth of their son.

Alejandra Amarilla's profile and bio

Full name Alejandra Amarilla Gender Female Year of birth 1974 Age 49 years as of May 2023 Place of birth Paraguay City in South America Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Languages English and Spanish Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height 163 cm or 5'4" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Body measurements 32-28-36 inches Alma mater Universidad Americana Paraguay Occupation Filmmaker, activist and philanthropist Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Steve Nash Children 3 (Mateo Nash, Bella Nash and Lola Nash) Net worth $1 million Social media Facebook

Alejandra Amarilla's age

Alejandra Amarilla (aged 49 in 2023) was born in 1974 in Asuncion, Paraguay City, in South America. She has not publicly disclosed details about her birthdate and close family members.

Education

She is an alumnus of the Universidad Americana Paraguay. Her background is in marketing and advertising, and she was enrolled at the university between 1997 and 1999.

Career

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alejandra Amarilla is a filmmaker who uses film for activism and philanthropy works. She is passionate about social causes in children.

There are two Alejandra Amarilla movies as highlighted on her IMDB profile:

Landfill Harmonic (2015

Unleashing Creativity (2009)

Her most recent project, Landfill Harmonic, has been chronicled by CNN, 60 Minutes, NPR, Time and Live With Kelly and Michael. The film is a remarkable true story about turning garbage into beauty. As the film's founder and executive producer, she is the driving force behind its success, raising over $214,000 from over 5,000 supporters.

Alejandra Amarilla's husband

Who was Steve Nash's wife? Alejandra first met her ex-husband, Steve Nash, in 2001 in New York City. At the time, Steve played for the Dallas Mavericks and had had a breakout season with a record of 15.6 points and 7.3 assists.

After four years of dating, the smitten couple exchanged their marital vows in 2005. They seemed to be living in a fairytale romance.

Alejandra Amarilla's children

The couple had three kids. Their twins, Bella and Lola Nash, were born in October 2004. Their youngest, Matteo Joel Nash, was born in November 2010.

Divorce

Steve Nash announced he split from his wife the day she gave birth to his son. According to a source, the couple lived separately for months, leading to Matteo's birth.

In December 2010, Steve Nash filed for divorce. He asked the court to consider the premarital agreement that allowed him not to provide permanent spousal and child support.

Sources allege that Amarilla received $5 million in the divorce settlement. However, the case was far from over.

Alejandra Amarilla's black kid

Alejandra Amarilla and Jackson Richardson allegedly had an affair. The allegations also claimed that Richardson, Steve's teammate, was reportedly Matteo Nash's real father.

As a result, the Phoenix Suns unexpectedly traded Jackson Richardson to Orlando Magic in December 2010. The abrupt transfer further ignited speculations.

Alejandra Amarilla's new husband

Alejandra and Steve's separation resulted in a custody battle that topped the headlines for months. Amarilla alleged that her ex-husband had banned her from relocating from Los Angeles; otherwise, he would not pay child support. Other sources alleged that Steve had declined to pay child support since Amarilla had walked away with millions in the divorce settlement.

The ex-couple's custody battle ended, even though they did not publicly disclose the contents of the legal dispute. Furthermore, Alejandro rarely shares her love life online; hence, details about her current relationship status are challenging to come by.

Lilla Fredrick

Steve Nash moved on and married Lilla Fredrick in September 2016. Lilla Fredrick is a former Team USA volleyball player. Lilla Fredrick's age is 32 as of May 2023. Details about their relationship remain under wraps.

Steve Nash and Lilla Fredrick welcomed their first child, a son named Luca Sun. Two years later, they had their daughter, Ruby Jean.

Where is Alejandra Amarilla now?

Amarilla prefers living away from the public eye. While fans are curious about Alejandra Amarilla's Instagram account, she should not be confused with a digital content creator with the same name on the platform.

Alejandra Amarilla's net worth

According to sources, her net worth is approximately $1 million. Steve Nash is worth $95 million, earned from his former professional basketball and coach career. His salary is roughly $8.7 million annually, and he currently heads the Brooklyn Nets.

Alejandra Amarilla had her claim to fame for being an NBA player's wife. However, she took up filmmaking and cemented her contribution to the entertainment industry. After the divorce, she chose a private life.

