What does Devanne Villarreal do? All about Davante Adams' wife

Devanne Villarreal is an American aesthetician and skincare specialist who rose to stardom for being Davante Adams' wife. Davante is a football wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. The couple's relationship has stood the test for over a decade to become admired by many. However, beyond her marriage to Adams, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Despite Devanne's marriage to a celebrity, she puts a lot of effort into keeping information about her personal life under wraps. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Devanne Villarreal's profile summary and bio

Full name Devanne Joelle Villarreal Nickname Devanne Gender Female Date of birth January 15 1993 Age 30 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Salinas, California, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 115 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Education Everett Alvarez High School, California State University, Fresno Parents Barbara Davis and Gustavo Villareal Siblings 5 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Davante Adams Children Daija Leigh Adams and Dezi Lynn Adams Profession Aesthetician, skincare expert, social media personality Instagram @_devadams

How old is Devanne Villarreal?

Devanne Villarreal (aged 30 as of 2023) was born on January 15 1993, in Salinas, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Family background

Villarreal's parents, Barbara Davis and Gustavo Villarreal, divorced when she was young. She was then raised by her stepmother Adelaida Villareal. Her five siblings include Logan Vonne, Alessa Esparza, Nate, Celeste, and Christopher. Logan Vonne is a social media influencer, Alessa is a makeup artist and Nate is an aerospace engineer.

Education

The social media personality attended Everett Alvarez High School. She later enrolled at California State University, Fresno, for an undergraduate course in aesthetics and skincare.

Devanne Villarreal's height

The aesthetician stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 52 kilograms (115 lbs). She has dark brown hair and eyes.

How many kids does Davante Adams have?

Davante and his wife have two children. The couple welcomed their first child, Daija Leigh Adams, on September 20 2019. Their second child, Dezi Lynn Adams, was born on April 13 2022.

What does Devanne Villarreal do?

Devanne is a licensed aesthetician and skincare expert. In her Las Vegas, Nevada, USA clinic, she offers facials, waxing, pore-cleansing and exfoliating procedures. In addition, Villarreal is a blooming social media personality.

Devanne Villarreal's net worth

Devanne Villarreal has yet to reveal her worth to the broader public. On the other hand, Davante Adams, her husband, has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023.

What is Davante Adams' salary?

On March 18 2022, Adams signed a five-year $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The contract guarantees an annual salary of $28.5 million, making him the highest-paid NFL wide receiver.

Devanne Villarreal's Instagram

The celebrity wife is active on Instagram, regularly posting pictures of her family. She has 23.4K followers with 435 posts.

Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal, gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "Behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for her husband's football career is unmatched.

