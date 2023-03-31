Where is Aaliyah's mom today? Diane Haughton's life story

Aaliyah's music is timeless and continues to inspire fans. Her hit songs like Try Again and Are You That Somebody? not only brought fame to the singer but also helped elevate her family's name in the industry. Aaliyah's mom, Diane Haughton, played a crucial role in her daughter's success and remained a beloved figure among fans interested in her life story.

Diane Haughton's daughter, Aaliyah. Photo: Sal Idriss/Redferns

From her humble beginnings as the mother of the late music icon Aaliyah to her current status as a celebrity mom, Diane Haughton has had a rollercoaster of a journey. Despite tragedy and controversy, Diane has kept her life private, leaving fans curious about her whereabouts. So, where is Diane Haughton today?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Diane Haughton Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1951 Age 72 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Relationship status Widowed Partner Michael Haughton Children 2 Net worth $10 million

Who was Aaliyah Haughton?

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was an American singer and actress credited for redefining contemporary R&B, pop, and hip hop. She was known as the Princess of R&B and Queen of Urban Pop.

She had a brother named Rashad, born on 6 August 1977. Rashad is a talented writer, film director, and screenwriter. There have been speculations about Rashad Haughton's wife, but he is single and unmarried.

The iconic musician's life was cut short in 2001 when she and eight film crew members died in a plane crash when returning from the Bahamas to film the video for Rock the Boat. Among other people on the plane were her makeup artist Christopher Maldonado and hairstylist Eric Foreman.

Who is Diane Haughton?

Diane Haughton was Aaliyah's mother. She was born Diane Hankerson on 11 January 1951, making Diane Haughton's age 72. She is an American citizen born in New York. While her ethnicity is Caucasian, her parents' names are not known. Still, she grew up with her brother Barry Hankerson, an entertainment lawyer and music producer. Aaliyah's mother completed high school at a private school in New York.

Singer Aaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, at the middle of being consoled at her daughter's funeral.

Her father was Michael "Miguel" Haughton, and he worked in the warehouse industry. They married in the 1980s and enjoyed over 30 years of marriage until Michael passed away from kidney disease on 8 November 2012 at 61.

What did Aaliyah's mom do?

Diane Haughton had a passion for singing, but after getting married and having children, she became a stay-at-home mom while her husband worked. When her daughter Aaliyah became a rising star in the music industry, Diane became her manager, working alongside her husband.

The singer's mother's background as a vocalist proved valuable. She played a significant role in her daughter's success, introducing her to music at a young age and enrolling her in voice lessons.

Is Diane Haughton still alive?

Yes, Diane is still alive. Though her ex-husband is late, it is unknown whether she has remarried.

How is Aaliyah's mom doing?

Diane Haughton now lives as a widow with her son after losing her daughter and husband, which was a challenging experience for her.

She also addressed the recent media coverage surrounding her daughter, particularly the allegations against R. Kelly, who played a significant role in Aaliyah's early career.

Did Aaliyah's mom know about R Kelly?

No, she does not. In the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, Jovante Cunningham claimed to have witnessed R. Kelly having sexual intercourse with Aaliyah on a tour bus when she was underage.

Aaliyah performing during KMEL Summer Jam at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Aaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, denied the allegations, but Aaliyah's uncle and Blackground Records founder, Barry Hankerson, revealed that Diane knew about Aaliyah's relationship with R. Kelly.

Kelly was meant to be Aaliyah's music mentor and producer, but they became romantically involved and secretly married in 1994 when Aaliyah was just 15. Reports suggest that Kelly believed Aaliyah was pregnant at the time.

Did Aaliyah have a biological child?

No, Aaliyah reportedly terminated her pregnancy and did not give birth to the baby. In 1995, her parents had the marriage legally annulled.

Diane Haughton's net worth

Haughton's estimated net worth is allegedly $10 million, primarily derived from her daughter's successful career in the music industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaliyah, on the other hand, had an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Diane Haughton faced a devastating loss with the passing of her husband, but the loss of her daughter Aaliyah was undoubtedly more challenging. As her mother, Diane played an integral role in Aaliyah's success and impact on the music industry.

