Where is Tia Mowry's husband after the divorce? All about Cory Hardrict

Although the rate of failed celebrity marriages in the entertainment industry has been high, that of Cory Hardrict and his wife shocked many people. The couple has been married for over a decade, but since the recent turn of events, many wonder where Tia Mowry's husband is and what he does now.

Cory Hardrict is a well-known actor and movie producer who shot to fame for his marriage to American star actress and singer Tia Mowry. Her husband has had a fair share of fame for his outstanding career in the entertainment industry with top roles in movies like American Sniper. He is a force to reckon with in Hollywood.

Tia Mowry's profile summary

Full name Cory CoChaun Hardrict Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185.5 Weight in pounds 176.5 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in inches 42-31-35 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark Eye colour Dark brown Mother Paulette Crankare Father Nick Hardrict Marital status Divorced Partner Tia Dashon Mowry Children 2 School Bloom Trail High School in Chicago Profession Actor, film producer, singer, and Rapper Net worth $1.5 million Social media handle Instagram

Early life

Cory Hardrict was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in a middle-class family by his parents, Nick Hardrict and Paulette Crankare. The Chicago native lost his mother to leukaemia while attending high school.

How old is Cory Hardrict?

Cory Hardrict (age 43 as of 2023) was born on 9 November 1979, and his Zodiac sign is Scorpio. He is an American citizen of African-American descent.

The movie producer graduated from Bloom High School and College in his hometown. No information on Cory Hardrict's siblings or other family members is available.

What is Cory Hardrict famous for?

Cory Hardrict is renowned for portraying "D"/Dandridge in the highly successful 2014 American biographical war drama movie American Sniper. He has also become well-known for his marriage to Tia Mowry.

Cory began acting in 1997 with a role in the American sitcom Smart Guy. He appeared in several prime-time TV series, including That's So Raven, Felicity, Once and Again, and ER.

His first movie role was in the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, starring Drew Barrymore, and he also had a part in the drama Crazy/Beautiful, released in 2001. He has taken part in other films and TV shows.

Cory Hardrict's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of some of the films and TV series that the actor has been featured in and their year of release:

Creature Unknown (2004)

(2004) Miles from Home (2006)

(2006) Driftwood (2006)

(2006) Neighborhood Watch (2007-2008)

(2007-2008) The Least Among You (2009)

(2009) He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

(2009) Dough Boys (2009)

(2009) All Eyez on Me (2017)

(2017) 211 (2018)

(2018) City of Lies (2018)

(2018) The Oath (2018-2019)

(2018-2019) Karen (2021)

(2021) All American (2021)

(2021) All American: Homecoming (2022)

Cory Hardrict's wife

Hardrict's wife, Tia Dashon Mowry, is a celebrated American entertainer, writer, voice actress, and vocalist. She was born on 6 July 1978, in Gelnhausen, West Germany, to Darlene Renée Mowry and Timothy John Mowry.

Tia Mowry has a diverse ancestral background, with her father of English descent and her mother of Afro-Bahamian descent. She has three siblings: her twin sister Tamera and two younger brothers, Tahj and Tavior.

As an actress, she is known for her teenage part as Tia Landry in the WB/ABC sitcom Sister, Sister with her identical twin sister Tamera Mowry. She is also recognised for her roles in The Game and Twitches.

How did Tia Mowry and Cory meet?

Tia and Cory met while filming on set before they became friends, which metamorphosed into a love affair. Sharing her experience, Tia Mowry stated:

I met my husband Cory on the set of a movie we were both filming called Hollywood Horror in 1999. It was the last year of Sister, Sister, and I had decided to embark on my first feature film. I wasn't really focused on boys at the time since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school. However, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me rather quickly.

How long were Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict together?

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have been in a relationship for 14 years. They started dating in 2000, and after being together for six years, they got engaged on Christmas Day 2006.

They married in April 2008 in an outdoor ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in front of 170 friends and family members. They have two children: Cree Taylor, born on 28 June 2011, and Cairo Tiahna, born on 5 May 2018.

What happened to Tia's husband?

The marriage that had lasted for over a decade ended after Tia Mowry filed for divorce on 4 October 2022. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for taking the step.

What does Cory Hardrict do now?

Cory Hardrict is a movie producer in his production company, Hardocr films. On 19 January 2022, the actor and producer announced Conmen as the first feature film under his production company.

Cory Hardrict's net worth

According to sources, the actor is allegedly worth $1.5 million, primarily earned through his acting career. His acting and production work generates an average annual income of $520,000.

When Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict said their vows, the world watched as one of Hollywood's biggest names married one of its rising stars. While the couple is no longer together, fans still hope Tia Mowry's ex husband will continue to rise in the movie industry and make even more impressive achievements.

