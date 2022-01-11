Who is Ingrid Rinck? Everything to know about Tyrus' wife, Ingrid

Ingrid Rinck is an American lifestyle and fitness entrepreneur. If you are a fitness and healthy food enthusiast, you must have heard of Sensible Meals, one of the largest meal prep companies in the US. She is the brains behind the nutrition company and is also recognized for being the wife of pro wrestler Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ingrid Rinck is known for being wrestler Tyrus wife and the founder of Sensible Meals. Photo: @ingridrinck

Source: Instagram

Tyrus' wife Ingrid is an inspiration to many people in many ways. She was able to single-handedly build a health and fitness empire from nothing. Being a mother and helping other mothers is also near and dear to her heart. Get inspired by her fascinating life story from her bio below.

Ingrid Rinck's profiles summary and bio

Full name: Ingrid Rinck

Ingrid Rinck Date of birth: 24th April 1981

24th April 1981 Age: 40 years in early 2022

40 years in early 2022 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Current residence: Mandeville, Louisiana

Mandeville, Louisiana Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Wrestler Tyrus

Wrestler Tyrus Children: Three, sons Rhett and Rock, and daughter Georgie Murdoch

Three, sons Rhett and Rock, and daughter Georgie Murdoch Profession: Entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast

Entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast Known for: Being the founder and CEO of Sensible Meals and the wife of pro wrestler Tyrus

Being the founder and CEO of Sensible Meals and the wife of pro wrestler Tyrus Ingrid Rinck's Instagram: @ingridrinck

@ingridrinck Facebook: @ingrid.rinck

@ingrid.rinck Net worth: About $2.5 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and family

The businesswoman was born on 24th April 1981. Ingrid Rinck's age is 40 years in early 2022. She discovered she had a passion for fitness as a 15 year old teenager. She joined a fitness class and ended up teaching the same class a year later, and she has never stopped.

The fitness guru is close to her father, a former restaurant owner. He was instrumental in ensuring her meal preparations company, Sensible Meals, was up and running. The entrepreneur once revealed she never went to college.

Ingrid Rinck's husband and children

The fitness enthusiast shares daughter Georgie (pictured) with wrestler Tyrus. Photo: @ingridrinck

Source: Instagram

She is the wife of Tyrus, an American professional wrestler. Tyrus debuted in the WWE in 2011 under the name Fankasaurus before adopting Tyrus in 2014. He is also a political commentator on Fox News and an actor known for Total Divas, No One Lives, and Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery.

It is not known when Ingrid Rinck married Tyrus. The couple welcomed daughter Georgie Murdoch to the world in May 2014. The fitness trainer has two other sons, Rhett and Rock, from her previous relationship, but little is known regarding Ingrid Rinck's first husband.

The entrepreneur's kids are always her priority, especially after undergoing marital problems that she helped fix with therapy and fitness. Ingrid Rinck's family resides in Mandeville, Louisiana, which has always been her favourite place to live.

Ingrid Rinck's career

Tyrus' wife was inspired to start Sensible Meals and work out again after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014. Photo: @ingridrinck

Source: Instagram

Tyrus' wife has more than 25 years of experience in fitness training with over 40 certifications and several awards. She used to own a gym but gave it up to focus on Sensible Meals, a national meal prep company dedicated to assisting clients in attaining their optimal health by eating right. She was inspired to establish Sensible Meals in 2014 after her second born-son Rhett was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

At the time Ingrid founded Sensible Meals, she was at her lowest in life. According to the company's website, she was 100 pounds overweight, had only $50 in her bank account, was pregnant, in a failing relationship and in a custody battle. The nutrition company facilitated Ingrid Rinck's weight loss journey and motivated her to help other people achieve the same.

Following the success of Ingrid Rinck's Sensible Meals that employs over 1,200 people, she founded the Leading Ladies League. It is a group that raises funds for a women's charity. Apart from fitness, she is also focused on supporting women financially. 98% of her employees are mothers who are mostly single parents.

In 2021, the experienced fitness trainer founded The Rinck Routine, an online dance and fitness routine that helps lose weight naturally in a few weeks. Unlike restrictive structured workouts, the online class focuses on enhancing mental and physical health and is rooted in dance, yoga, and Pilates. Ingrid Rinck's workouts are also designed to ensure you lose excess fat but maintain feminine curves with a longer and leaner frame.

Ingrid Rinck's before and after workout picture. Photo: @ingridrinck

Source: Instagram

Ingrid Rinck's net worth

Tyrus' wife Ingrid is a hard-working woman who has independently built her empire from the ground up. As of 2022, the fitness guru has accumulated a fortune of approximately $2.5 million. Tyrus is also doing well as a professional wrestler, political commentator, and actor. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his wealth at roughly $2 million in 2022.

Ingrid Rinck's house

Ingrid Rinck and Tyrus, alongside their three children, moved into their own palatial home located in Mandeville, Louisiana, in 2021. The Sensible Meals founder designed and built the dream home from scratch. In a previous interview with New Orleans Living Magazine, pro wrestler Tyrus revealed that his wife is attached to Mandeville and cannot live anywhere else.

How tall is Ingrid Rinck?

Tyrus' wife Ingrid stands at about 5 feet 10 inches and has a beautifully toned body at the age of 40. The mother of three managed to lose weight naturally through her fitness routine and diet.

Tyrus' wife Ingrid is a dedicated woman who takes all her roles with equal seriousness. She has been able to keep her family together and remains a doting mom to three lovely kids. Ingrid Rinck's career in the lifestyle and fitness industry is also doing well and keeping her healthy.

READ ALSO: Is Eminem gay? Did the celebrated rapper come out in The Interview?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about rapper Eminem's sexuality. The Detroit-born hip hop artist has had a complicated relationship with the LGBTQ community for a long time.

Since the early 2000s, Eminem has been called out for his homophobic lyrics. He has also sparked rumours several times about him being gay. Is the father of one part of the LGBTQ family? Kindly check the article to learn more.

Source: Briefly News