How much is a DNA test price in Johannesburg? Paternity test in 2024

A paternity test determines whether a certain man is a particular child's genetic or biological dad. A complete paternity test examines samples from the child, the birth mother, and the alleged father. For those interested or know people intending to undergo this medical procedure, find out how much a DNA test price is in Johannesburg and share the information with anyone who might need it.

The court can order an alleged father to take a paternity test. Photo: Facebook, @Politics Arena; pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko (modified by author)

This article bases on prices of types of DNA tests offered by EasyDNA. It is one of the leading genetics testing companies in South Africa in terms of customer satisfaction and protecting its client's privacy.

Besides identifying a child's biological father, a paternity test can determine whether people are relatives. Negative results prove you are not related by blood, while positive results show that you could be blood-related. An individual, a lawyer, or a magistrate may apply for a paternity test in South Africa.

How much is a DNA test price in Johannesburg?

The price depends on the testing company or facility. For instance, a DNA test at Lister Clinic can cost around R1 400 each (R2 800 for two people), while companies like EasyDNA charge from R2 695 to more than R18 000.

Which DNA test is best in South Africa?

There are various types of DNA paternity tests in Johannesburg, depending on the purpose for which the test is required. Below are the charges for different tests at EasyDNA:

1. Personal DNA testing - R2 695

This paternity test is done following a personal decision and does not involve secondary compulsions. One can request it to solve paternity doubts, discover their ancestral lineage, solve inheritance issues, etc. The EasyDNA's personal paternity test costs around R2 695. You can even order a home paternity test kit at the same price.

2. Legal DNA testing - R4 795

The test is used for various legal purposes, including as proof of parentage in a court of law or immigration cases, changing the name on a birth certificate to reflect that of a biological father, solving inheritance questions, forensics analysis, etc. EasyDNA charges about R4 795 for this test.

3. Healthcare improvement DNA testing - R3 500

The test is tailored toward people who want to establish their DNA profile for medical purposes— a healthcare DNA test costs about R3 500 at EasyDNA.

4. Non-invasive prenatal paternity test - R18 495

Advanced non-invasive prenatal paternity tests can be done from just nine weeks of pregnancy. They have a 99.9% accuracy rate and are 100% safe. Also, this prenatal paternity test is less time-consuming, more cost-effective, and straightforward. The non-invasive prenatal paternity test costs R18 495 at EasyDNA.

5. Surrogacy DNA test - Tailored prices

A surrogacy DNA test provides proof of a biological relationship between yourself (the commissioning parent/s) and the baby born through surrogacy. It helps you know if the correct embryo was implanted or if the intended father's seminal fluid was used in any Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). EasyDNA has tailored prices for this service.

The parents and child's DNA test samples can be taken in court, clinic, or child support office. Photo: unsplash.com, @CDC, @nic (modified by author)

How accurate is a DNA paternity test?

The test is nearly 99.9% accurate at determining whether a man is another person's biological father.

How is a DNA paternity test performed?

There are two equally accurate ways to test for paternity:

1. Cheek swabs – This is where the inside of the cheeks is swabbed for buccal cells.

2. Blood tests – The potential father and child give blood samples to a lab for analysis.

Reasons you might need a paternity test

1. Custody reasons – this usually happens when the mother believes the man is not the father of her child. Testing is done when the father wants to obtain the right to see the child.

2. Child support. This helps men avoid paying child support for children who are not their biological offspring.

3. Inheritance rights – after someone dies and it is time to settle the estate, a paternity test can help determine the factual and legal heirs.

4. Benefits rights – sometimes heirs are entitled to other benefits such as social security or life insurance payouts. In many cases, beneficiaries will need to provide proof of paternity to be considered legal beneficiaries.

5. Citizenship eligibility – this happens when birth certificates or other forms of documentation are not available. DNA testing can help prove a familiar relationship in immigration cases.

Paternity testing provides a clear and scientific answer about a child's father, leaving no room for doubt to linger. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Where can you get a DNA test done in South Africa?

You may take a paternity test at the National Health Laboratory Service, EasyDNA, Lister Clinic, and other places offering this service.

Below are the contact details of the National Health Laboratory Service's Johannesburg branch and other alternative places you can visit for DNA testing or help regarding the issue:

1. National Health Laboratory Services - Braamfontein

Address: 105 Watkins Pitchford Building, Cnr Hospital & De Korte Street, Johannesburg, 2001

Phone: +27 (11) 489-9470/1

Email: enquiries@nhls.ac.za

Website: www.nhls.ac.za

2. Lancet Laboratories

Address: 4 Cedar Street, Richmond, Johannesburg, 2092

Phone: +27 11 358 0800

Email: service@lancet.co.za

Website: www.lancet.co.za

3. EasyDNA

Address: 17 Muswell Road, Bryanston, Sandton, 8001, Johannesburg

Phone: 080 099 9239

Email: info@easydna.co.za

Website: www.easydna.co.za

4. Lister Clinic

Address: 195 Rahima Moosa St, Johannesburg, 2001

Phone: 087-551-1560

Email: admin@listerclinic.com

Website: www.listerclinic.com

Paternity testing can foster decisions regarding responsibilities like child support and custody arrangements. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay, @Tima Miroshnichenko (modified by author)

5. HomeDNADirect

Address: Wedgefield Office Park, Block A, 17 Muswell Road, South Bryanston, Johannesburg

Phone: 080 099 9239

Email: info@homednadirect.co.za

Website: www.homednadirect.co.za

6. Black Sash

Address: 25 Anderson St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001

Phone: +27 21 686 6952

Email: info@blacksash.org.za

Website: www.blacksash.org.za

7. Lawyers for Human Rights

Address: Southpoint Corner Building, 87 De Korte Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Phone: 011 339 1960

Email: info@lhr.org.za

Website: www.lhr.org.za

8. Legal Resources Centre

Address: Women's Gaol Museum, 1 Kotze St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000

Phone: 011 836 9831

Email: info@lrc.org.za

Website: lrc.org.za

How to choose a DNA testing center

You can consider the following things when selecting a DNA testing center:

Ensure they are legal centers by finding out if they have permits and accreditations from the relevant local and national government bodies.

Inquire about the types of DNA tests they offer.

Check their privacy policies to know how confidential they are in handling DNA test results.

Find out if they have positive customer reviews on their websites and social media pages.

DNA testing can strengthen family ties by removing father-son paternity doubts that might block their relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @Pavel Danilyuk (modified by author)

How much does a DNA test cost in Johannesburg?

EasyDNA paternity test services cost from R2 695 to over R18 495, depending on the type of test you want. Meanwhile, Lister Clinic charges around R1 400 each (R2 800 for two people).

Can you do a DNA test at home?

Buy a home paternity test kit from companies like HomeDNAdirect South Africa, collect the samples, and send them to their testing facility. HomeDNAdirect will send you results within 5-7 working days, starting when they receive your samples in the laboratory.

What is the Lancet paternity test price?

Contact Lancet at 0861 526 238 or service@lancet.co.za for details about their current paternity test pricing.

How much is a DNA test at Clicks Pharmacy?

The Clicks Pharmacy e-commerce website does not sell home DNA test kits. You can call 0860 254 257 to find out the DNA test price at Clicks if they have any at their stores. This pharmacy, health, and beauty retailer has over 880 stores and 710 in-store pharmacies in SA.

How do you do a DNA test in South Africa?

You can do a DNA test at a testing facility or buy a home DNA testing kit from companies and facilities that sell them. The kit contains oral swabs, instructions, consent forms, and a per-addressed envelope to return samples to the testing facility.

How long does DNA testing take in South Africa?

Most testing facilities take 5-7 work days to release the DNA test results after receipt of the samples.

Does Dischem offer DNA test?

The Dischem e-commerce website does not sell home DNA test kits. Call 0860347243 to find out if there are any home DNA test kits at Dischem's stores. The company has over 165 stores in South Africa and several in Namibia and Botswana.

How can you get a free DNA test in Sandton?

DNA test for paternity is not free in Sandton or South Africa. The South African government does not have programs offering DNA tests for free.

Accessing a father's health details via DNA tests helps doctors understand a child's genetic health risks. Photo: pexels.com, @Chokniti Khongchum, @Pavel Danilyuk (modified by author)

At what age can a DNA test be done?

A DNA test can be performed at any age in Johannesburg and South Africa, even before the child is born. There are no age restrictions.

What happens if the father's name is missing from the birth certificate in South Africa?

A mother can exclude a father's name on a child's birth certificate. Nevertheless, the father can execute an Acknowledgment of Paternity form or obtain a court order to gain legal rights and responsibilities as a parent.

Can a father's name be added to a birth certificate?

To amend your birth certificate and add your father's details, Home Affairs may require a DNA test of you and him to prove he is your biological father. Every person taking a DNA test has to give their written permission to be tested. If a child is not yet 18, the mother should give her written consent to test the child.

How can a first-time applicant get their ID without their parents or a birth certificate?

Parents/legal guardians of A person applying for an ID for the first time should accompany him/her. If either of the parents is not present, bring a certified copy of his/her ID document to Home Affairs, together with his/her death certificate and proof of residence (e.g., a municipal bill).

Now that you know how much is a DNA test price in Johannesburg, compare this with prices of other regions in South Africa to find the most affordable place. Understand that different paternity tests and different companies cost different rates. Also, the prices quoted in this article are subject to change, depending on each company's decision.

