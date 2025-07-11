“Embracing the Nickname”: SA Reacts to Eben Etzebeth Called Elizabedi by a Fan
- TikTok user @s_____cabello22 shared with South Africans that he had spotted Eben Etzebeth at a local mall
- The excited young man shouted the name Elizabedi, which was coined by Springbok fan Siya Dlamini in 2023
- Social media users headed to the post's comment section with excitement and noted that the rugby professional had embraced his nickname
A local gent was starstruck when he spotted Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth at Boardwalk Mall Shopping Centre in Gqeberha. In a moment of excitement, he greeted the rugby star by the popular nickname 'Elizabedi,' used by fans after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
On Wednesday, TikTok user @s_____cabello22 took to his account and posted a video of Eben, who was accompanied by Springboks Jesse Kriel and Franco Mostert, walking in the Eastern Cape-based mall.
The app user squealed with excitement after seeing Elizabedi strolling and minding his own business.
Where did the name Elizabedi come from?
A young man named Siya Dlamini from Volksrust, Mpumalanga, coined the name Elizabedi for Eben after watching the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in which South Africa took on France.
When Eben made it over the try line to score a point, an elated Siya jumped for joy while shouting the nickname.
And thus, Elizabedi was born.
Why are the Springboks in Gqeberha?
On 5 July, the Springboks secured a 42-24 victory against Italy in a two-Test Series in Pretoria at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. This Saturday, 12 July, the two teams will take to Gqeberha's Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with South Africa hoping to secure another win.
SA reacts to Eben Etzebeth sighting
A few local social media users took to the excited young man's comment section to share their thoughts, one of which was shock that the amped guy didn't show Jesse the same love.
An enamoured @chavonne74 shared with the public:
"I would have been fangirling over Jesse."
@bulie_mgcokoca added with a laugh:
"He will forever be called Elizabedi."
@lomari10 said in the comments:
"He's embracing that nickname with a big smile. He knows it is a term of endearment."
@itz.kayleigh_xo wasn't as fortunate as @s_____cabello22 and revealed to TikTok users:
"Instead of seeing the Springboks, we ran into the Italian players."
@madison.felixx seemed to feel sorry for the athlete and told the online community:
"Hai shame, guys. He just wanted to stroll in the mall."
A disappointed @niq.ee exclaimed in the comment section:
"They're always in PE when I'm not there!"
