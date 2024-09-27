A clip of South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth amused many people on the internet, and it went viral

In the footage, the Sharks player can be seen punching himself, and it captured the attention of netizens

The star's antics entertained Mzansi as they headed to the comments with jokes and laughter

The Springboks player Eben Etzebeth left South Africans cracking up in laughter with his hilarious antics.

A video shows Springboks player Eben Etzebeth punching himself, which amused South Africans. Image: Eben Etzebeth

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth punches himself in video

The South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth is loved by many people in Mzansi for his amazing skills on the field. But when the Sharks player is off the pitch, he can be pretty funny with his amusing character.

The footage shared on Instagram by Supersportrugby shows the star player punching himself while his teammate and captain, Siya Kolisi, can be seen jumping on the field. The pair are quite the duo, and they both know to be quite funny off the pitch.

The clip amused South Africans and went on to become a hit on social media, gearing loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video of Eben punching himself below:

SA pokes fun at Eben Etzebeth

Rugby players' antics entertained the online community, with some flooding the comments section to crack jokes while others simply laughed it off.

Bjornkrugerr said:

"Bro has beef with himself."

Lift_with_shane added:

"Eben fighting himself is just something Eben would do."

Tiaan_olwagen cracked a joke saying:

"Probably the only match for Eben is Eben."

Desmond_olivier shared:

"That's the closest and the only time Eben will get klapped!"

Jrscorner was amused:

"Two naughty kids. Gotta love them. Kap hom flou manne."

ndum_ndumza simply said:

"What a player. Well done, Eben."

Source: Briefly News