Eben Etzebeth has been praised for his humility and continues to impress his supporters

The Springboks champion was caught in some TikTok videos on an economy-class flight going back to Durban

Mzansi showed love to the down-to-earth Boks player for not thinking too highly of himself despite his team's recent win

Fans were impressed after Springboks’ player Eben Etzebeth boarded an economy class and praised him for being humble. Images: ebenetzebeth4

Imagine hopping on a plane and bumping into Eben Etzebeth. That is what happened when a group of passengers boarded an economy-class flight with the Springboks champion on their way to Durban. Eben was kind enough to take selfies and show off his Rugby World Cup gold medal - what a champ!

Eben Etzebeth stuns by flying economy

It's not every day that you board a flight with a Rugby World Cup champion, some South Africans recently rubbed shoulders with Springboks player, Eben Etzebeth.

On his way to Durban, Eben "Elizabedi" ditched business class for an economy-class flight back home and was showered with applauds and selfie requests in a series of TikTok videos:

This follows the Boks' return home from Paris where the champions travelled economy-class with regular passengers - this did not sit well with the Major League DJz.

Mzansi shows love to Eben Etzebeth

Fans are blown away by Elizabedi's humility and praised him for being so down to earth:

user9053185686363 said:

"Springboks knows the meaning yo Ubuntu!"

Siza MaNtsele fawned over Eben:

"A Gentle Giant."

Afica africa responded:

"I think they are trained as a team, the springboks are so humble and down to earth."

Mbalenhle_Hlatshwayo pointed out:

"It’s him holding the medal for too long waiting to be taken a picture for me, he’s literally the cutest!"

LEWIS C I said:

"The People have Real Love for this Guy!"

ayoba12khoza gushed over Etzebeth:

"I love this for him."

pammimzyyanti611 posted:

"Oooh Maan yhuu a.a. I love Eben. He is soo tired but he knew that everyone is happy to see him."

Mzansi embraces Eben Etzebeth

In more Eben Etzebeth updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the Springboks champion showing off his impressive ululating skills that had fans floored with laughter:

"He's been around Siya for long, you can tell."

The Sharks player recently met the young fan who popularized the name "Elizabedi" and their viral meet-up warmed hearts.

