A hilarious TikTok video features a man exuberantly cheering "Elizabedi" during the Springboks RWC and meeting Eben Etzebeth

The man enthusiastically embraces the towering rugby player, Eben Etzebeth, who responds with laughter

Mzansi celebrates the pure love and pride captured in the heartwarming and funny viral video

In a heartwarming and comical TikTok video that has taken South Africa by storm, a man's passionate support for the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup garnered him viral fame.

The RWC has brought a lot of pride, laughter and unity to our beloved country, and we cannot thank the Springboks enough.

"Elizabethi" meets Springbok Eben Etzebeth

The man, featured in a video shared by @lwa_ziii, enthusiastically cheered for "Elizabedi" in support of the Springboks, creating a hilarious moment that captured the nation's attention.

This video shows the man's excitement when he meets Eben Etzebeth. Without hesitation, he rushes up to Etzebeth and embraces him, showcasing pure joy and pride. Etzebeth responds to the unexpected embrace with laughter, displaying a lighter and heartwarming side that resonated with viewers.

Take a look at this special moment:

Mzansi lives for the special moment

Mzansi immediately embraced the video, sharing and celebrating the pure emotion and enthusiasm displayed by the fan. It's not just about the game itself but also about the shared experiences, the emotions, and the connections it fosters among fans, players, and the nation at large.

Read some of the comments:

vuyolicious23 said:

“Geez!.. Elizabedi is gigantic iskhondlakhondla sendoda✔️✅”

Ms ButterflyAries ♈️ shared:

“This is so cute bathong Elizabedi, yey he’s very tall this guy”

Mimie loved it:

“I am so happy for Elizabedi wethu”

TikTok video of man’s joy over Eben Etzebeth’s winning try for Springboks goes viral: "Elizabed"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man's emotional reaction to Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks has taken the TikTok by storm.

The video has quickly gone viral, touching the hearts of rugby fans worldwide. The man's passionate response mirrors the immense joy and excitement that swept through South Africa when the Springboks secured their victory.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @lwa_ziii on her TikTok page, where she showcased her brother's reaction to the intense game.

