A South African woman shared a post on TikTok which features her posed with various Springbok players in Paris after the Rugby World Cup win

Meeting the Springbok players is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the TikTok post gained much traction

Many netizens gushed at the woman's luck as they marvelled at how she had the opportunity to meet the Bokke in person

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A Mzansi woman got the chance to meet and take photos with the Springboks in Paris. Image: @lees_u23

Source: TikTok

One South African woman was the envy of many when she took to social media to share amazing images of herself meeting the Springboks in Paris.

Woman flexes meeting Springboks in Paris

TikTokker @lees_u23 shared a post which features her posed with various Springbok players, including, Faf De Klerk, Makazole Mapimpi, Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Immanuel Libbok, to name a few, in Paris after the Rugby World Cup Win.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

For many fans, the Springbok players are more than just athletes; they are role models and national heroes. They represent the best of South Africa, and they inspire people all over the world with their passion, dedication, and skill.

Meeting the Springbok players would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a fan to create memories that will last forever.

Netizens in awe of woman's luck

Many netizens couldn't help but gush at the woman's luck as they marvelled at how she had the opportunity to meet the Bokke in person.

Shalom replied:

"She even bit the medal❤️‍❤️‍ yoooh."

imani wrote:

"How does it feel.. to live MY DREAM."

King Exotic Car commented:

"You made sure you got a small bite of that gold medal. Cool pics."

sthandiwepearlmog responded:

"I would have fainted right in front of Pollard."

Galaxa said:

"FAF DE KLERK!!! I WOULD MELT."

Nics commented:

"I think I’d actually faint."

amarah_tape said:

"Malcom Marx."

Eben Etzebeth ululates in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springbok player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video circulating on X.

The footage shows a group of Springbok players vibing together as they sing and dance happily after they arrive in Paris for the Rugby World Cup ahead of the team's quarter-final clash against France.

Welcoming the rugby stars, Eben can be heard ululating loudly and quite impressively in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News