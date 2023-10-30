A photo capturing Siya Kolisi and Faf De Klerk meeting Joost van der Westhuizen and Schalk Burger has gone viral

The image shows Kolisi and De Klerk as kids interacting with rugby start who inspired them to pursue the sport professionally

Many netizens were moved by the powerful throwback moment, which speaks of the impact that role models can have

Faf de Klerk and Siya Kolisi met Joost van der Westhuizen and Schalk Burger as kids. Image: Dala U Crew/Facebook, Paul Harding/Getty Images

A photo capturing young Faf de Klerk and Siya Kolisi meeting their rugby role models, Joost van der Westhuizen and Schalk Burger, was recently shared online, warming South Africans' hearts.

The image shows the rugby legends meeting and interacting with their fans, who are today Springbok champs themselves and have won two Rugby World Cups consecutively.

According to The Good Things Guy, the image underscores the enduring power of role models, revealing that the influence of true heroes extends far beyond their playing days, shaping the aspirations of future generations.

Mzansi show the Springbok stars love

South Africans reacted to the post with positive comments and sharing how Kolisi and De Klerk's destinies were written in the stars.

Roshnie Domun wrote:

"Luck was on our side. Two penalty missed and try not given ."

Seggie Chetty commented:

"Amazing, fate and destiny to be there in World Cups ✝️."

Kim Tifflin Sing replied:

"Their destiny was written in the stars ✨✨."

Mabhuti Bhathini Mntwana commented:

"Scholt Burger, Wictor Marfield John Smith legends of ."

Sandile Masilela wrote:

"I'm so happy about you guys."

Kurt Smith commented:

"Destiny for sure."

Siya Kolisi honours God for Springboks' Rugby World Cup victories

In another story, Briefly News reported that the proud captain of the Rugby World Cup champions, Siya Kolisi, honoured God for the Springboks' emotional victory.

Kolisi shared a post on Instagram featuring an image of him at the final game and a shot of him holding the huge trophy during the official and thrilling handover.

In the posts' caption, he honoured God for seeing the Bokke through the 2019 and 2023 world cups.

Kolisi has made numerous heartfelt speeches during the tournament, speaking about the pride he has in representing his country and the societal change he hopes to bring to South Africa.

