South Africa won its fourth Rugby World Cup title in a thrilling final against New Zealand in Paris

The Springboks narrowly defeated the 14-man All Blacks squad 12-11 and made history as the first country to win the tournament four times

South African citizens on social media are rejoicing and thanking the Bokke for making them proud

The Spingbringboks lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy at Stade de France in Paris. Image: PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

PARIS - The 2023 Rugby World Cup has ended, and South Africa has emerged victorious, securing the championship for the next four years in a thrilling and intense final.

South Africa wins Rugby World Cup

South Africa achieved a historic fourth Rugby World Cup title by just managing to outperform a 14-man New Zealand team with a 12-11 score.

Handre Pollard's precise goalkicking had already given them a 9-3 lead when Sam Cane made a high tackle on Jesse Kriel in the 27th minute, reported SkySports.

New Zealand captain gets red card

Upon video review, the New Zealand captain was shown a red card, and another penalty from Pollard extended the All Blacks' disadvantage, leaving them nine points behind and in a tough situation.

Springboks 1995 victory

South Africa's victory was reminiscent of their 1995 success against New Zealand. It also prevented the All Blacks from getting their fourth title in what was their record fifth final appearance.

South Africans celebrate Springboks' victory

Read some of the comments below:

Cleopus Nkhumane said:

"Well done Springboks and we are proud to be South African. Congratulations."

Malcolm Malinga commented:

"The Lord of South Africa has done it again. Congratulationsto the Springboks."

Busisiwe Radijeje said:

"Well done Bokkie you have really made us proud."

Yvonne Vono wrote:

"Proud of you guys you are the best. Congrats."

Charlotte Pietersen

"Congratulations to our Springboks."Well deserved!"

Noleen Van Blerk

"We are the champions..We'll done Bokke."

