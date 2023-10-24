Minnie Dlamini has returned to live TV after taking a temporary break to focus on her production company

She returns with being a presenter for a new TV show on Mzansi Magic called Curated, posting a teaser

Her colleagues have welcomed her back with open arms, congratulating her on her new gig

Minnie Dlamini is now an executive producer of her new show, 'Curated'. Images: @ndi_media, @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini has returned to her first love, live TV shows. This comes after taking a break to focus on her production company, which produced Curated, the very show she is presenting on Mzansi Magic.

Minnie Dlamini introduces Curated to her followers

The new show aired its first episode on Sunday and is co-hosted by Smash Africa and Tessa Twala. It is a live magazine show that explores all things entertainment.

Minnie took to her social media to announce her new project with a teaser and captioned in part:

"#CuratedByTanq is set to be one of the leading go-to sources for everything glitz, glam and your weekly dose of local entertainment."

Check out the exciting teaser below:

Minnie opens up about life as an executive producer

The former Homeground presenter, a sports magazine show co-hosted by Lungile Radu, explained to ZiMoja that she has what it takes to produce a show given her experience:

“I have had the privilege and the challenge to be one of the very few presenters with that skill set for most of my career.

"I believe having started out working with the likes of Bonang Matheba and Sizwe Dlomo, I got to learn from a wealth of experience, and I had to learn quickly to keep up or the whole show’s standard would drop,” she says.

Instagrammers celebrate Minnie Dlamini's new title

She was given a nod by Mzansi and applause for her elevation. Here are some of the comments:

@hope_mbhele affirmed:

"The greatest to do it. Get em sis."

@siphamandlamnisi said:

"Minnie the standard. Executive Producer, what! Congratulations."

@traceylange added:

"Boom!!! Congratulations my friend - so proud of you!"

@seacorezungu hyped:

"Listen, the temperature just keeps on rising; other than global warming, this one though, I'm here for it."

@khosininkosi nicknamed:

"Minnie Sundays, Congratulations!"

Minnie Dlamini to host 1st Miss World SA

In more Minnie Dlamini's win on Briefly News, the actress was pointed by production giant Carol Bouwer to host a historic beauty pageant.

Bouwer told Briefly News that she was licenced by the world body in the first-of-its-kind competition to search for a worthy winner to present Mzansi at the Miss World.

