Minnie Dlamini has stated that she is now interested in film production after failing to keep her skincare brand MD Body SA in production

According to reports, Dlamini has already produced two films and has been job shadowing for extensive experience

Minnie went on to say that this is one of her ventures where she is not afraid to learn and explore new avenues

Minnie Dlamini recently made headlines after one of her business ventures failed. The former Homeground presenter's skincare brand MD Body SA went downhill after her products didn't pick up necessary sales and liquidated it.

However, it appears that the veteran South African television and radio host has not lost her entrepreneurial spirit. Minnie Dlamini, according to ZAlebs, has discovered a new passion to pursue.

Speaking to Nono D, a YouTuber, Minnie said she is interested in how things work behind the scenes for films and television shows. She confirmed that she is already pursuing that avenue through her production company, Beautiful Day Productions. She has produced two films so far.

“I’ve always wanted to produce, to create movies and television. I believe that there’s a way we can shape society through art, whether it’s through having conversations that are taboo or enlightening a community about what’s going on in a certain space.

Minnie also confirmed that she has already begun job shadowing for the positions to gain experience.

“I decided to intern at the production house that produced my show. I use to run around, grab coffees for everyone, and then I said to them, ‘Guys, I can do more…' Eventually, I ended up writing the script for the show, booking the artists, and being part of the creative meeting of how the show was going to run,” reports ZAlebs.

Minnie Dlamini opens up about MD Body SA's discontinuation

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has confirmed that her skincare products are no longer being manufactured. This follows City Press's report that MD by Minnie Dlamini products had been pulled from Shoprite, Checkers, and Clicks stores.

On YouTube, the beauty spoke with celebrity commentator Nono D, leaving no stone unturned. Dlamini stated that, as much as she wished to continue selling the products, she had to accept that not everything was perfect.

Dlamini stated that she liquidated the company and sees this as a learning experience for her future as a budding entrepreneur.

