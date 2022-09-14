Minnie Dlamini will no longer appear on Supersport's Homeground after working on the show with Lungile Radu

The TV presenter Minnie Dlamini shared the sad news about Homeground coming to its end on her socials

Minnie Dlamini fans shared heartfelt messages as they said goodbye to the team while showering them with compliments on their hard work

Homeground with Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu came to a bittersweet end. Minnie Dlamini took the time to show her appreciation for everyone who worked on the show for so long.

Minnie Dlamini let friends know that 'Homeground' will no longer air on SuperSport, and she shared her gratitude for the show's team for the last time. Image: Instagram/ @minniedlamini

Iconic TV host Minnie Dlamini got candid about how much it meant to her to work on Homeground. Fans of Minnie Dlamini were just as disappointed that the show would come to an end as they wrote heartfelt goodbyes.

Minnie Dlamini says her final goodbyes to Homeground

According to ZAlebs, Minnie Dlamini said goodbye to Homeground after running for five years. Minnie shared the news that Homeground would no longer be on SuperSport in an Instagram post. Minnie Dlamini wrote:

"After 5 years our show is coming to an end. Don’t forget to tune in to our last episode next week Monday.”

Minnie gave heartfelt thanks to the entire crew of the Homeground show. She wrote:

"Most of the people in this pic work tirelessly behind the scenes to make us look good on air. I love you all deeply. Thank you for the memories and making magic on screen every week. Onwards and upwards."

Many fans were disappointed to hear the news that the show would no longer continue. Supporters of Homeground wrote heartfelt messages showing appreciation for Minnie Dlamini's work with her team.

@miss____sue commented:

"My Monday nights will never be the same again,thank you for the past five years Minnie Dlamini."

@xmdunge commented:

"Congratulations Minnie and the team. Thank you for gracing our screens every week, hope to see you soon with a new show."

@dums7243 commented:

"Will miss you on our screens congratulations on your future endeavors."

@nomsamnguni7 commented:

"Thanks, guys for entertaining us every Monday. Homeground was the best sport entertainment show. I am in tears, we are behind you, Minnie and your team."

desiree_lanka commented:

"We will miss you on our screen don't wanna lie."

mpu_me commented:

"I have so much love for you."

