A gang of brazen thieves struck a fast-food outlet in a clip of CCTV footage making the rounds online

X user @Am_Blujay shared a video of the five robbers entering and getting away with ill-gotten gains

Online users, disturbed by the impunity, flooded the comments section as they reacted to the scenes

A viral video online shows a gang of thieves robbing a store and the patrons inside. Images: @Am_Blujay/ screenshot

Source: Twitter

Another chilling video of a brazen, almost unfathomable criminal rampage has surfaced, causing onlookers to lament the thuggery across SA.

CCTV footage inside what appears to be a fast-food outlet captured the moment a gang of thieves wreaked havoc on customers and staff in broad daylight.

Thugs wreak havoc on fast-food joint

An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted a clip of the harrowing scenes, which has since spread online.

Despite its caption reading, "Jozi is not for the faint-hearted", some users suggested that the incident happened in King William's Town (now Qonce) in the Eastern Cape.

The 122-second clip shows several customers standing in a queue inside the shop and, one after the other, paying for their orders and waiting.

One man is seen getting his and immediately leaving the store.

A second man, with a young child and on his phone, can be seen paying for a cold drink and then hanging back while their takeaway order is prepared.

At the same time, one person, a man in a green T-shirt, walks out, seemingly having already ordered and decided to run the clock down.

The clip simultaneously shows two men, part of a gang of five robbers, entering and pretending to be customers by joining the back of the queue.

One removes a cold drink from the fridge and proceeds to drink it.

After two more customers, a man and a woman, pay for their food, and two more accomplices of the three already inside enter, the group wreaks havoc.

The first hoodlum approaches the till point, where, after noticing him, the cashier runs off to safety.

The man jumps over the counter with a large knife tucked into the back of his waist. Upon seeing this, another staffer, a woman stocking the cold drink fridges, ducks into the back of the shop through a door on the floor.

At this point, the criminals, after taking their positions inside and pouncing, had shut the shop entrance, blocking the remaining five customers in, including two women and two men — one with a child and another who tried walking out.

Two of the thugs brandish guns, one of whom is seen robbing one of the customers of his wallet and cell phone. Another thug moves in to take the cell of one of the two women after she places it on the floor in front of her.

The other female customer and the man with his child are off-camera and are not seen during the chaos.

In a final act of impunity, the gunman who'd taken the wallet and cell of the male customer, still brandishing the weapon in his right hand, guns for the till.

His accomplice, who'd earlier jumped over the counter, had reemerged, while the one who'd taken one of the women's phones attempted to open the register with a knife in his hand.

In the end, the thugging crew left the store with their stolen pickings and made off, leaving destruction in their wake. Luckily, no one was hurt.

However, the two customers in the camera's view appear stunned, with the woman who crouched after her phone was taken visibly shaken.

Strangely, the gent who left the store waltzed back in as the criminals left, passing them at the door. The camera also shows at least two figures standing outside, who the armed thugs join and coolly walk off with before the clip ends.

Thuggery takes locals aback

The chilling clip attracted over 980,000 views in the nearly 12 hours since its posting, in addition to 4000 likes, 1400 bookmarks and 1100 reposts.

A stream of comments flooded the comments section as the violent shop attack stunned locals. Briefly News looks at the replies.

@dollings_ wrote:

"Is it that people lack situational awareness or are just intentionally lackadaisical? I would have known those guys were up to no good immediately they came in."

@KitsoLefik said:

"What happened to the guy with the kid? SA will only get worse. Get rid of this useless constitution and take away the rights of criminals. While at it, get rid of these bogus NPOs."

@KaroroMitchelle added:

"Why are they stepping aside after buying? Why not get out immediately. And the guy with the child, where did he go?"

