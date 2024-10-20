An Eastern Cape couple detailed the sad reality unfolding in the province when they fell victim to a violent robbery recently

Speaking to Briefly News, private investigator Brad Nathanson said his office has been inundated with stories of similar crimes in the area

Speaking about the crime in the Eastern Cape and the recent spate of mass shootings, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said these crimes were organised hits

The Eastern Cape has been described a warzone, as violent crimes make the news and the Lusikisiki massacre dominates the headlines. Image: @ewnreporter.

The Eastern Cape has become a warzone. The province constantly makes news, with violent crimes dominating the headlines. While mass shootings like the Lusikiski massacre make headlines, many others fail to make the news.

The latest crime statistics released in August showed that in the past six months, 2 328 lives were lost due to violent crime alone.

Those who aren’t killed now live in fear, with some leaving and vowing never to return.

Eastern Cape couple detail horror robbery

One couple recently shared their terrifying story, saying that it was why they would never return to the Mdumbi area of the Eastern Cape.

The couple, who asked not to be named, explained that they were building their dream house before they were the victims of a brutal home invasion.

The couple said towards the end of September, they woke up to the sound of the dogs barking, followed by gunshots.

Their front door was then kicked down, and another two shots were fired.

“Immediately men rushed into our home whilst shouting at us to step into view. Another bullet came in through the house from behind us. We knew that we were under attack.”

The couple described that they were thrown face down onto the floor and had their hands tied behind their backs. Over the course of three hours, they were tortured and made to give up the PIN codes to their phones, laptops and banking apps.

“One man was extremely aggressive. He kept assaulting me and threatening to shoot us.

"He showed me his pistol. He told me that he had taken it from a policeman.

"This man told me that he had killed before and that he would not hesitate to kill my wife and I if we did not co-operate.”

After three hours of being assaulted and tortured, the men loaded up everything of value into the couple’s vehicle, including them, and fled. The robbers drove for about 10km before leaving them next to the Mdumbi River bridge.

A case has been opened at SAPS Ngqeleni.

The couple also confirmed they would not return to the area.

“We will not be returning to the place we once called home. This was a terrifying experience which we do not wish upon anybody.”

Eastern Cape police were approached for an update on the case but have not responded.

Speaking to Briefly News, Brad Nathanson from Brad Nathanson Investigations said this was just one case, but many others weren’t reported.

Nathanson added that people had lost faith in the police. His office has since been inundated with calls about other horrendous crimes in the area.

Mchunu weighs in on mass shootings

Speaking about the crime in the Eastern Cape and the recent spate of mass shootings, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said that there were no doubts that all the mass shootings were organised hits but that they didn’t know why people were being gunned down in large numbers.

Mchunu also added that he met with the Minister of Correctional Services recently to discuss the issue of parolees who are still committing crimes. Two of the men arrested for the Lusikisiki crimes are out on parole.

Criminals have access to high-calibre firearms

One of the more pressing issues in the Eastern Cape is the weaponry criminals have access to.

Police recently have seized high-calibre firearms, which they believe were used in the Lusikisiki massacre. Police recovered three AK47 automatic rifles and a 243 Mannlicher rifle. Criminals are also known to possess weapons belonging to the South African National Defence Force.

A recent report revealed that state entities lost approximately 1,800 weapons a year, with most of these ending up in the hands of criminals.

SAPS reported when their weapons went missing, but the SANDF did not.

Mass shootings make headlines

While the province has been plagued by more than just shootings, it’s been the shootings that have grabbed national and international attention.

At the end of September, 18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki.

The majority of the victims were women.

Police have since made arrests in the case, and all the accused have waived their right to bail. They will seek legal aid ahead of their next appearances.

Lusikisi not the only EC mass shooting

Ten days after the Lusikisiki massacre, six men were shot dead in the Qumbu area of the Eastern Cape. The victims, who are all community patrollers, were gunned down by a group of armed men. Four others were injured and remain in hospital.

One person has since been arrested for the crime.

The latest mass shooting in the province claimed the lives of five family members. Police confirmed that unknown gunmen entered the Seti family home, where they killed five people and injured two children.

SAPS have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The ANC in the province also shared their thoughts on the spate of violent crimes, saying it reflected a decline in moral values within communities.

"The provincial government condemns in the strongest possible terms the shooting and killing of five people in Bityi. The MEC, Xolile Nqatha, is making a clarion call to all the people to work with police and report these brazen criminals so that they can be arrested and account for their actions," the ANC said.

Eastern Cape crime spike isn't only mass shootings

According to the latest crime stats, the province isn’t just a hotbed for violent crimes.

Sexual offences are also common in the province, with 3 768 sexual offences reported in six months.

This means that the Eastern Cape has the highest prevalence of sexual offences in the country.

487 suspects arrested in Eastern Cape

Briefly News previously reported that 487 people were recently arrested in the province, wanted in connection with numerous crimes.

The arrests came after a multidisciplinary unit conducted a three-day operation in the Eastern Cape, maintaining law and order.

9,202 vehicles and 34,428 people were searched during the roadblocks and over R1 million in fines was issued to guilty parties.

