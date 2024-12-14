The Balobedu Royal Family is embroiled in a battle for the throne after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognised one of the princesses as the new queen

Ramaphosa's recognition of Masalanabo came eight years after the government recognised the Balobedu queenship in 2016

However, members of the royal council appointed Masalanabo's brother, Prince Lekukela, as the rightful heir and intended to take the fight to court

LIMPOPO — President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent recognition of Balobedu Princess Masalanabo as the queen of the Balobedu nation has sparked a battle for the throne. A faction of the Modjadji Royal Council intends to fight the decision in court.

Ramaphosa's decision causes strife

The president announced on 13 December 2024 that Masalanabo, who turned 18 in 2023, ascended the throne as Queen Modjadji VII of the Balobedu nation. The government recognised the Balobedu Queenship in 2016 when Masalanabo was eight. Her maternal uncle held the fort for her until she reached 18.

The Royal Council prepares to fight

However, a faction of the Modjadji Royal Council rejected her as the rightful monarch of the Balobedu even though the Royal Council endorsed her as the next Rain Queen in 2023. They appointed her elder brother, Prince Lekukela, as the heir and expected him to ascend to the throne. He was traditionally installed in 2022. They intend to take the fight to court to oppose the recognition.

Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu

This is not the first time a royal family has opposed the president's recognition of a monarch. In 2022, Cyril Ramaphosa also recognised King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini as the rightful king of the Zulu nation. This resulted in a battle for the Zulu throne between Misuzulu's half-brother, Prince Simakade.

The Pretoria High Court overturned his recognition, and Ramaphosa decided to appeal it, causing an uproar. The Zulu Royal Family slammed his decision to appeal.

SA supports Masalanabo

Netizens on Facebook threw their weight behind Masalanabo.

Camangela Kubayi said:

"We all know she's the queen, so the family needs to sit down with their jealousies and greed."

Zolisa Nongqunga said:

"Greedy family members are always looking for opportunities to enrich themselves. They must leave the young lady and look for jobs like everyone else."

Thulani Mkhize said:

"Balobedu have always had a rain queen. Never a rain king."

Perceverance Nesh said:

"Masalanabo is the right one. Most people hate her because she grew up in Gauteng."

Kabelo Drew Thoruk said:

"Whoever brings us rain must be crowned. We are tired now."

