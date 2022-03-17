President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognised Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the official King of the Zulu Kingdom

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala welcomed President Ramaphosa's announcement saying it brings stability and strength to the Zulu Kingdom

Prince Misuzulu Zulu was named heir in the last will of his deceased mother, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

President Ramaphosa has officially recognised Prince Misuzulu Zulu as the King of AmaZulu. Prince Misuzulu is the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithing and the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been recognised as the King of the Zulu Kingdom. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The President's announcement comes after the Zulu throne has been vacant for a little over a year following King Zwelithini's death last March and the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who had been appointed regent.

According to News24, Ramaphosa recognised Prince Misuzulu in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019. The report further states that the Zulu family identified Prince Misuzulu to ascend the throne. The statement read:

"In terms of the act's requirements, the royal family identified Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king and applied to the president for his recognition."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ramaphosa's announcement has been welcomed by the Premier of KwaZulu Natal Sihle Zikalala, who believes the decision will bring an end to uncertainty and instability in the AmaZulu Kingdom, TimesLive reports.

The publication further reports that Zikalala commended Ramaphosa for the dignified manner in which he handled the matter. He said:

“The Zulu Kingdom occupies a special place within the global community because of the heroic deeds of a succession of kings who fought valiantly for the restoration of the dignity of the African people.”

Social media users have also shared mixed reactions following the announcement. Many feel that it has been long overdue.

@omtimka said:

"uMntwana kaPhindangene was to King Misuzulu what prophet Nathan was to King Solomon! Congrats to the King!"

@vusumuzikhoza added:

"EFF was the very first party to welcome and acknowledge INkosi Misuzulu KaZwelithini as ISilo samaZulu. We lead, the rest follow. Bayede!"

Prince Misuzulu: Security on high alert in wake of announcement of new Zulu King

Briefly News previously reported that security is on high alert after the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's lawyer read out her will. The late queen had named her eldest son Prince Misuzulu Zulu as the successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Shortly after the announcement, the prince was whisked away by security in a convoy and it was reported that requests were made for more security.

eNCA reported that the royal family did not believe that the current security in place at the time was sufficient.

Source: Briefly News