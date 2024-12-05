Floyd Shivambu, Busi Mkhwebane and 4 Other EFF Members Who Left and Joined the MK Party
- The Economic Freedom Fighters's former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, stunned SA when he defected to the MK Party
- His departure resulted in an exodus of top-ranking members, including Dali Mpofu and the former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane
- Briefly News compiled a list of all the EFF members that jumped ship and spoke to Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, about the departure
JOHANNESBURG—A flurry of Economic Freedom Fighters members left the party to join the MK Party. They followed in the footsteps of the Red Berets' co-founder and former Deputy President Floyd Shivambu. Briefly News looks at those who swapped red berets for green berets.
Floyd Shivambu
At the top of the list is the first EFF member to leave the party and join the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu, one of EFF President Julius Malema's closest allies and friends, stunned the nation when he announced that he was leaving the EFF. Less than a week later, he joined the MK Party and, in the space of a month, rose to become its secretary-general.
Mzwanele Manyi
Mzwanele Manyi has worn a few political hats in his political career. Once a member of the African National Congress, he left the ANC and joined the Red Berets. However, he resigned from the EFF the same day as Floyd Shivambu and was also announced as an MK Party member.
Dali Mpofu
The EFF's former National Chairperson, struggle stalwart and former ANC member Advocate Dali Mpofu also left the EFF and joined the MK Party. Mpofu has represented the MK Party in its various court battles since its inception and eventually became a full-fledged member.
Busi Mkhwebane
Another legally astute politician who joined the MK Party is the former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane. Mkhwebane was the first Public Protector to be impeached and was fired from her position. She announced her resignation from the EFF, claiming that she wanted to spend time with her family. However, she, too, joined the MK Party.
Alfred Motsi
EFF founding member Alfred Motsi, who was the party's North West Convener, also dropped the EFF and joined the MK Party. He said that the party has lost direction and is now dead.
EFF's period of uncertainty: Ndevu
Speaking to Briefly News, Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, said the EFF is experiencing a period of uncertainty. This leads to division in leadership preferences and people evaluating their level of influence.
"It's clear that those who are leaving feel that they don't stand a chance in the bigger picture, and therefore have limited contribution to make, as opposed to following the lid of those in control," he said.
Julius Malema blames Floyd Shivambu
In a related article, Briefly News reported that EFF president Julius Malema blamed Floyd Shivambu for the party's poor performance in the elections in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said Shivambu was deployed to expand the party's presence in KwaZulu-Natal but failed to impress. He also accused him of betraying the movement.
