The Economic Freedom Fighters's former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, stunned SA when he defected to the MK Party

His departure resulted in an exodus of top-ranking members, including Dali Mpofu and the former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane

Briefly News compiled a list of all the EFF members that jumped ship and spoke to Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, about the departure

Former EFF members Floyd Shivambu, Busi Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi defected to the MKP. Images: @MkhontoweSizwex

JOHANNESBURG—A flurry of Economic Freedom Fighters members left the party to join the MK Party. They followed in the footsteps of the Red Berets' co-founder and former Deputy President Floyd Shivambu. Briefly News looks at those who swapped red berets for green berets.

Floyd Shivambu

At the top of the list is the first EFF member to leave the party and join the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu, one of EFF President Julius Malema's closest allies and friends, stunned the nation when he announced that he was leaving the EFF. Less than a week later, he joined the MK Party and, in the space of a month, rose to become its secretary-general.

Mzwanele Manyi

Mzwanele Manyi has worn a few political hats in his political career. Once a member of the African National Congress, he left the ANC and joined the Red Berets. However, he resigned from the EFF the same day as Floyd Shivambu and was also announced as an MK Party member.

Dali Mpofu

The EFF's former National Chairperson, struggle stalwart and former ANC member Advocate Dali Mpofu also left the EFF and joined the MK Party. Mpofu has represented the MK Party in its various court battles since its inception and eventually became a full-fledged member.

Busi Mkhwebane

Another legally astute politician who joined the MK Party is the former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane. Mkhwebane was the first Public Protector to be impeached and was fired from her position. She announced her resignation from the EFF, claiming that she wanted to spend time with her family. However, she, too, joined the MK Party.

Alfred Motsi

EFF founding member Alfred Motsi, who was the party's North West Convener, also dropped the EFF and joined the MK Party. He said that the party has lost direction and is now dead.

EFF's period of uncertainty: Ndevu

Speaking to Briefly News, Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, said the EFF is experiencing a period of uncertainty. This leads to division in leadership preferences and people evaluating their level of influence.

"It's clear that those who are leaving feel that they don't stand a chance in the bigger picture, and therefore have limited contribution to make, as opposed to following the lid of those in control," he said.

Julius Malema blames Floyd Shivambu

