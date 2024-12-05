The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, believes that the Da is crucial to the Government of National Unity

She said that if the DA leaves the GNU, it will open the door for an ANC, EFF and MK Party coalition,n which she believes will be devastating for the economy

South Africans strongly disagreed with her diagnosis, and many called for the GNU to be dismantled

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, said that the DA's absence from the Government of National Unity would collapse the country's economy in one week.

DA crucial for GNU: Zille

Zille spoke during her interview with FaceTheNation on 3 December 2024. The host asked her what the Government of National Unity would be without the Democratic Alliance. She remarked that the country would be kicked out of AGOA, disinvestment would happen on a large scale, and the international community would revise its approach to South Africa.

She also said a coalition between the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party would destroy the country. Zille has been vocal in her dislike for the MKP and the EFF joining the GNU. She recently admitted that businesses told her to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from forming a coalition with the MK Party and the EFF.

South Africans blast Zille

Netizens on Facebook angrily opposed Zille and roasted her for her comments.

Modise Pholoholo said:

"The DA is desperate to see their marriage of convenience fail because they have everything to lose."

Mlindos Mpanzo said:

"The GNU must collapse. We are waiting for the big fall."

Thabiso Mashiyane said:

"Zille is suffering from an acute superiority complex."

Lynda Schoeman said:

"Zille is tone deaf."

Bongani Bongani Mahungela said:

"She is lying. They have tasted government blue lights and other benefits."

