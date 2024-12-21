The Democratic Alliance believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa's promulgation of the BELA Act is beneficial for the Government of National Unity

It said that it has trust and faith in Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to implement the act fully

The party added that it is happy that a sober-minded Democratic Alliance minister will implement it

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The DA praised Sviwe Gwarube. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—After President Cyril Ramaphosa promulgated the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, the Democratic Alliance expressed confidence in Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube's implementation.

DA praises Gwarube

According to Eyewitness News, the DA said it had faith that Gwarube, a member of the Democratic Alliance, would develop guidelines to implement the BELA Act. It also said it would continue to fight for South Africans' rights to learn in their mother tongue. It added that Gwarube's role as a minister vindicates the DA within the Government of National Unity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about the BELA Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the BELA Bill into law in September this year

The DA's Siviwe Gwarube opposed the signing and did not attend the signing ceremony

AfriForum marched against the implementation of the bill two months after its signing and opposed it in its present form

DA supporters weigh in

Netizens on Facebook shared different feelings about the part supporting the BELA Act.

Somerset Morkel said:

"This is another disappointing compromise by the DA. One should not trust the promises of Ramaphosa and his ideological cronies as the DA does here."

Anele Anale Sihange said:

"Minister Siviwe Gwarube has the most difficult job in South Africa. After this act is implemented, her job will be tougher."

Joan McCarthy said:

"As a DA supporter, I'm disappointed. The ANC is still making all the decisions regardless."

Lungelo Mzotho said:

"This is the DA we know: spineless and power-hungry. I pity their voters."

John Crowley said:

"Disappointed in the DA. They won't get my vote next time."

Dr Phakeng supports BELA Act

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng supported the BELA Bill before it was signed.

She said that the bill must be supported and that it was a positive sign in righting the wrongs committed by the Apartheid government.

Source: Briefly News