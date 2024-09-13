The signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill took place at a ceremony at the Union Buildings today, 13 September 2024

However, further engagement on two clauses will be allowed over three months

School admission and language were the clauses that won't be implemented immediately

PRETORIA—President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the signing of the BELA bill, stating that two clauses will be paused to allow three months of consultation.

If a resolution is not made after three months, the bill will be fully implemented. The DA has expressed concerns over the bill, and they expect to take a leading role in opposing the two clauses in contention during future talks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa went into detail on the two clauses as well as the length of the process:

"I am open to giving those who believe they can resolve the two disputed clauses an opportunity to find solutions. Therefore, I will delay the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 for three months, while the remainder of the act will be enforced immediately. This will allow the concerned parties time to engage in further discussions."

"In the spirit of collaboration and constructive dialogue, I cannot refuse the opportunity for engagement, even at this late stage. I must emphasize, if you truly believe these issues can be addressed, I will sign the bill to send a clear signal to the people of South Africa that we are moving forward with the transformation of the education system. However, as president, I am willing to allow a brief window for further discussion."

An interesting side note was that Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube was not in attendance, as she opposed the bill.

South Africans left laughing at the president

Netizens started responding to the news with surprise and a little disbelief. That disbelief soon turned into laughter.

