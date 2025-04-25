Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela has joined the cast of e.tv's telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy

Mkhabela who is famously known for his character of Leshole Mabitsela in Skeem Saam will portray the villainous role of Tiga

The actor and casting director has replaced late comedian, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who played the character at the end of season 2

Thabo Mkhabela addresses rumours of leaving 'Skeem Saam' for 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actor Thabo Mkhabela, who is famously known for his role as Leshole in Skeem Saam has addressed rumours that he's leaving the SABC1 soapie for e.tv's Isitha: The Enemy.

Mkhabela replaced comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who passed away earlier this year after landing the role of Tiga in the e.tv telenovela.

Entertainment reporter @TVblogbyMlu confirmed on his X account that Mkhabela has replaced the late comedian.

Thabo Mkhabela: I'm not leaving Skeem Saam

The Skeem Saam casting director and actor, Thabo Mkhabela reveals to Sowetan that the new character on Isitha: The Enemy offered him a chance to showcase his range as an actor.

Mkhabela adds that he's a performer and just wants to tell a story. He knows he's played the role of Leshole for several years, but he needs to explore other roles.

The fan-favourite actor adds that he's happy for any opportunity he gets. Even if he would be asked back to Skeem Saam he would return to the role as long as he gets to tell his story.

"Remember, Leshole didn’t exit from Skeem Saam: according to his storyline, he is working in Cape Town, so you never know," adds Mkhabela.

Mkhabela's new character, Tiga is different from Leshole, who is shy. Tiga is the opposite of what Mkhabela plays on the SABC1 educational soapie.

Thabo Mkhabela addresses rumours of leaving 'Skeem Saam' for 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: Jabu Mcdonald and TVblogsbyMlu

Source: Twitter

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was excited to work with award-winning producer Mandla N

Friends of award-winning actor, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane reveal to News24 that the late comedian was thrilled to finally work with Black Brain Productions producer, Mandla N on e.tv's Isitha: The Enemy.

The late actor and comedian, who is replaced by the Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela in the upcoming third season made an appearance at the end of season 2.

The character of Tiga is set to destroy the Ngwenya family in the popular e.tv telenovela.

The award-winning writer, comedian and actor died by suicide at the age of 31 years in March 2025.

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane played the first Tiga in 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Instagram

Video of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane's take on life resurfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported earlier this year that an old clip of now deceased comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwan's take on life resurfaced online.

In the video, the beloved media personality was asked some questions about what he thought about life and gave some worrying answers.

Facebook user Paki Lawu YT shared the clip of the comedian revealing that he didn't have much of a positive outlook on life and joked about committing suicide.

Social media users came to give their respect to the man and pointed out that mental health is extremely important

Source: Briefly News