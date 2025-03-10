“RIP Young King”: Ebenhaezer Dibakwane’s Take on Life Resurfaces in Throwback Clip, SA Shows Empathy
- An old clip of now deceased comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwan's take on life resurfaced online
- In it, the beloved media personality was asked some questions about what he thought about life and gave some worrying answers
- Netizens online came to give their respect to the man and pointed out that mental healthcare is extremely important
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Mental health has become a very important issue within our times, and for good reason. A clip of the beloved actor and comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who has sadly passed away, resurfaced online sparking a massive conversation about mental health and taking care of it.
Tell-tale signs
Facebook user Paki Lawu YT shared the clip of the comedian who was being interviewed on the street. The clip started on a much lighter moment with the interviewer asking him what his take on life was. It took a darker turn when Ebenhaezer shared that he didn't have much of a positive outlook on life and joked about committing suicide.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mental health struggles
The clip brought out people across Mzansi who struggled with mental health issues and who were eager to give their two cents about the matter. Mental health has become an important topic of discussion online and globally.
South Africans had a lot to say about the incident, with many paying their respects to the beloved actor and comedian.
Read the comments below:
Sultan Sultan said:
"MHSRP... This clip shows the pain he was going through. I hope God received him with both hands. Rest king Ebenezer."
Lucas Ndala mentioned:
"I somehow feel and understand what he is trying to put out there🤔🤔 Why are we alive vele? What are we doing here? We here to be told if you don't accept Jesus you will be judged🤔 But your life story is already written for you..."
Msawenkosi Motolwana commented:
"Ironic how its actually those who are at the edge of leaving life, who tell others to cherish it. 🙏🏿"
Nala Modiba shared:
"To think this guy was so funny. He had even gained weight 😭 I am sad honestly. He was a great performer but then mental health is another ball game like 😭 May he rest in beautiful peace. Grateful to God for blessing the world with his talent."
Prudence Mabule posted:
"I now believe that when a person is about to die... He/she leaves some certain signs😭"
Rapopele Moumakwe said:
"I met someone's brother 2hrs before he took his life, at a party, he was literally dancing and having a good time."
Tshepiso Manyaapelo mentioned:
"It gets like that, RIP King."
More deep stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that one hun became the talk of town after she was rejected by a man over a marriage proposal.
- Content creator @baby__pand, who regularly posts about her experiences as a single mother, uploaded screenshots of conversations with her child's father that reveal his complete disinterest in parenting responsibilities.
- A woman recorded her man's kitchen sink, stacked high with dirty dishes and clogged with food residue, before moving to show other dirty areas of the house.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za