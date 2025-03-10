An old clip of now deceased comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwan's take on life resurfaced online

In it, the beloved media personality was asked some questions about what he thought about life and gave some worrying answers

Netizens online came to give their respect to the man and pointed out that mental healthcare is extremely important

An old video of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane’s views on life resurfaced and Mzansi showed some deep empathy. Images: ebenhaezerdibakwane

Mental health has become a very important issue within our times, and for good reason. A clip of the beloved actor and comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who has sadly passed away, resurfaced online sparking a massive conversation about mental health and taking care of it.

Tell-tale signs

Facebook user Paki Lawu YT shared the clip of the comedian who was being interviewed on the street. The clip started on a much lighter moment with the interviewer asking him what his take on life was. It took a darker turn when Ebenhaezer shared that he didn't have much of a positive outlook on life and joked about committing suicide.

See the video below:

Mental health struggles

The clip brought out people across Mzansi who struggled with mental health issues and who were eager to give their two cents about the matter. Mental health has become an important topic of discussion online and globally.

Mental health is a topic covered by many media outfits and sparks heated discussions online. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

South Africans had a lot to say about the incident, with many paying their respects to the beloved actor and comedian.

Read the comments below:

Sultan Sultan said:

"MHSRP... This clip shows the pain he was going through. I hope God received him with both hands. Rest king Ebenezer."

Lucas Ndala mentioned:

"I somehow feel and understand what he is trying to put out there🤔🤔 Why are we alive vele? What are we doing here? We here to be told if you don't accept Jesus you will be judged🤔 But your life story is already written for you..."

Msawenkosi Motolwana commented:

"Ironic how its actually those who are at the edge of leaving life, who tell others to cherish it. 🙏🏿"

Nala Modiba shared:

"To think this guy was so funny. He had even gained weight 😭 I am sad honestly. He was a great performer but then mental health is another ball game like 😭 May he rest in beautiful peace. Grateful to God for blessing the world with his talent."

Prudence Mabule posted:

"I now believe that when a person is about to die... He/she leaves some certain signs😭"

Rapopele Moumakwe said:

"I met someone's brother 2hrs before he took his life, at a party, he was literally dancing and having a good time."

Tshepiso Manyaapelo mentioned:

"It gets like that, RIP King."

