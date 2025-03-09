South African comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane left many supporters heartbroken following a tragic update

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane reportedly lost his life, and the statement announcing his passing made rounds on X

Many people expressed their condolences over the beloved South African comedian's unexpected death

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane's supporters and people in the comedy community are reeling. The actor and entertainer have been receiving touching tributes from online users.

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane recently passed away and his family released a statement. Image: @ebenhaezerdibakwane

Source: Instagram

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was well known for his acting and comedic talent. Fans mourned the loss of the talented media personality.

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane passes away

A statement released by @pickledgingerSA let the public know that Ebenhaezer Dibakwane passed away. The comedian was 31 years old and was remembered for his unique style of comedy. Ebenhaezer family thanked the public for their support following his passing. The details about the comedian's memorial and funeral will be shared later. Read the statement below:

SA mourns Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

Many people expressed their sadness over the death of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. People remarked on how young he was to have lost his life. Read the comments below:

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane's death moved online users who paid tribute to him on social media. Image: @ebenhaezerdibakwane

Source: Instagram

@sanjayvatts said:

"This is a very sad news. He entertained so many people. Saddened by this disappointing news. His humour and talent will always remain in the hearts of his fans."

@Ayola_M wrote:

"So young! Tragic."

@leloe_m asked:

"Yhooo. 1994?"

@FuiznStifi commented:

"Saddened by this disappointing news. Ebenhaezer Dibakwane’s humor and talent will always remain in our hearts. His contributions will be remembered."

@Gam__ab commented:

"Shame, he was so full of light! He was literally a walking ball of excitement! The type of person you just never forget and hope to bump into as often as possible. What a loss."

@mac_segoneco remembered:

"I met Eben once in 2022 with his friend. His friend described him as the best friend one will ever ask for. He told me when he was at his worst (during Covid) when his own family had chased him out of the house because he didn’t have an income, Eben was there for him."

@RebeccaCindi added:

"Haibo, I remember last Saturday, watching him and the other celebrities on SABC channel, I was laughing every time he comments about what they were talking about 😳"

