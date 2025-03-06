Global site navigation

Former ‘7de Laan’ Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts Dies, SA Mourns: “This Is So Sad to Hear”
Former ‘7de Laan’ Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts Dies, SA Mourns: “This Is So Sad to Hear”

by  Privie Kandi 3 min read
  • Crystal-Donna Roberts, a SAFTA-winning actress known for 7de Laan and Arendsvlei, passed away at 40 after battling breast cancer
  • Mzansi mourned her loss, with social media users expressing condolences and highlighting her impact on the coloured community
  • Her death follows the 2025 losses of singer-actress Winnie Khumalo on 7 January and Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza on 9 February

The South African film and television industry is mourning the death of popular actress Crystal-Donna Roberts who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Crystal-Donna Roberts has died
Award-winning SA actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died. Image: Stefania D'Alessandro
Source: Getty Images

Crystal-Donna Robert's death shocks Mzansi

Crystal-Donna Roberts who is popular for playing the role of Janine in 7de Laan and Janice Mortlock in the Afrikaans KykNet soapie, Arendsvlei has died. She was 40 years old. The news of the star's death was announced on the micro-blogging platform X, by the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

According to Phil Mphela's post, Roberts who had several SAFTAS under her belt including the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a Feature Film and Best Actress in a Telenovela died after a battle with breast cancer. Part of the post read:

"South African SAFTA-winning actor and TV presenter has passed away at the age of 40. Best known for playing Janine in the SABC2 soapie 7de Laan, the actress lost her battle with breast cancer."

Mzansi mourns Crystal-Donna Roberts

Social media users shared heartfelt condolence messages following the news of the SAFTA-winning actress' death. Many admitted that her death was a huge loss to the coloured community.

@shaz_bantuza wrote:

"Such a young person 🫢😒the Coloured community has lost a gem. May she rest from the pain of this world.🙏🏾💔"

@BoostingCable commented:

"🕊️ May her soul rest in peace."

@4everSiya wrote:

"Hi @PhilMphela... wrong, mntase. She's best known for portraying the role of Janice in the Afrikaans KykNet soapie, "Arendsvlei"."

@Eircans commented:

"☹️ Condolences to the family and friends."

@ASwatiGirlie wrote:

"Ohh may her soul rest in peace 🤧 I know her from the movie Krotoa, watched it about a month ago and I still couldn't get it out of my head..."

@kudzibabe added:

"Oh, man. That is sad. She was still very young. Rest easy sis🕊"

SA celebs who died in 2025

2025 started on a sad note for the Mzansi showbiz industry. Legendary singer and actress Winnie Khumalo died on 7 January 2025 after a short illness.

While fans were still reeling from the news of Khumalo's untimely death, legendary Kwaito singer Doc Shebeleza died on 9 February 2025 after a long illness.

Crystal-Donna Roberts has died
Former ‘7de Laan’ actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died after a long battle with breast cancer. Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Source: Getty Images

Ranaka family remembers Katlego Ranaka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Manaka Ranaka and her family are still mourning the untimely death of the actress's eldest daughter Katlego Ranaka who passed away in January 2025.

The Ranakas are reeling following Katlego Ranaka's passing on 23 January. A picture of the 24-year-old mother of one in hospital was shared on her Instagram page by her family.

Source: Briefly News

