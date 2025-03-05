Manaka Ranaka’s Daughter Katlego’s Final Hospital Photo Before Her Death Shared on Social Media
- Manaka Ranaka and her family are mourning the loss of her eldest daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who passed away on 23 January 2025, with her final hospital picture shared on Instagram
- Katlego’s cause of death was revealed by her aunt, Nompumelelo Ranaka, as natural causes, shocking many fans who remembered her as full of life
- At an emotional funeral on 1 February, family members, including Dineo and Manaka Ranaka, gave heartfelt speeches, with Manaka later expressing her grief on Instagram
South African actress Manaka Ranaka and her family are still mourning the untimely death of the actress's eldest daughter Katlego Ranaka who passed away in January 2025.
The Ranakas post Katlego's picture
The Ranaka's are reeling following Katlego Ranaka's passing on 23 January. A picture of the 24-year-old mother of one in hospital was shared on her Instagram page by her family.
The picture which was most likely shared on Katlego's page shows her with a ventilator in the hospital.
Katlego Ranaka's cause of death revealed
South Africans on social media have been wondering what happened to Katlego. The radio presenter seemed to be full of life, and most of her fans and followers were shocked about her death.
While people were still trying to piece together the news of Katlego's passing, her aunt Nompumelelo Ranaka revealed her cause of death. Speaking during an interview soon after Katlego's death, Nompumelelo revealed that she died from natural causes.
The Ranakas miss Katlego
The Ranakas bid farewell to their lovely niece, daughter and granddaughter during an emotional funeral service on Saturday 1 February. The family members including Dineo Ranaka, Thandokuhle Ranaka, Manaka Ranaka and Katlego's biological father Sipho Lebaka gave moving speeches while bidding farewell to the star.
A video of Dineo failing to control her tears while giving her speech, and Manaka going to the stage to comfort her left many chopping onions. South Africans hailed Manaka for being strong for her family.
Despite being strong, the Generations: The Legacy star later admitted that she missed her eldest daughter. Taking to her Instagram page a week after Katlego was laid to rest, the grieving mother shared a picture and wrote:
"I miss you so much Katlego Ranaka."
Fans flooded her page with heartfelt condolence messages. Many sent her love and strength while navigating the loss of her daughter.
