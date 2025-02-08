‘Generations: The Legacy’ Actress Manaka Ranaka Misses Her Daughter, Katlego Ranaka
- Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka isn't coping with her daughter Katlego Ranaka's death
- The Stokvel star's 24-year-old daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January, and was buried on Saturday, 1 February
- South Africans took to social media on this weekend to comfort the reality TV star and her family
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Popular actress Manaka Ranaka recently shared a photo of her firstborn daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who passed away at 24 years.
Manaka's post comes a week after The Ranakas buried the reality TV star and bid farewell to her at her memorial service on Thursday, 30 January.
The actress took to her Instagram story on Friday, 7 February to reveal that she misses her daughter. Manaka shared a photo of her late daughter and captioned the post:
"I miss you so much Katlego Ranaka."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africans continue to mourn Katlego Ranaka
Sibongile Khoza replied:
"I am sorry Ranaka family, especially Manaka. As a mothers we feel your pain Sisi."
Keneilwe waha Mokoena replied:
"Askies Manaka. To the whole of Ranaka phephi."
Isabella@ lisa❤️❤️
"Condolences to Katlego's family."
Kedibone Maluleka Mirenzheni said:
"Condolences to the whole family of Ranaka. It is hurting but timing is not ours. Keep on praying."
nalitoto wrote:
"Uxolo Manaka, uxolo Mma Ranaka. I understand how much you love ur grandkids. Condolences to whole family man. So painful man. She was so sweet!"
user6463901509386 replied:
"Askies to the entire Ranaka family Manaka , grandparents, Dinero, Mpumi, the uncle's, and cousins and the father."
mpumeeee said:
"And this too shall pass dear family. I love you all."
user7410232906576 replied:
"I am tears. This is really hard
Thandiwe Radebe said:
"May her soul rest in peace. I am so hurt. No one deserves such pain."
Katlego Ranaka's last IG post to son
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that reality TV Katlego Ranaka, who passed away on 23 January publicly shared her love for her son.
The Ranakas reality TV star revealed in several Instagram posts over the years that her four-year-old son., Mpho was the love of her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: rae.seleme@briefly.co.za