Tanzanian businesswoman, Neema Aloyce reveals that she's in pain because of her baby daddy

TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their romance on Instagram this week

Aloyce revealed on her social media account on Sunday, 9 February that her ex-boyfriend begged to have a baby with her

Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama Neema Aloyce says being cheated on hurts. Images: Minnie Dlamini, Dr Brian Monaisa and Neema Aloyce

Source: Twitter

Neema Aloyce opens up about being cheated on after Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa shared their vacation photos in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 8 February.

The Tanzanian businesswoman also reveals that her ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa begged her for a baby.

Celebrity blogger, Maphepha Ndaba shared Aloyce's post on Instagram on Sunday evening, 9 February.

The businesswoman revealed on her social media account that this is the most hurtful time of her life, but she smiles because she knows God's got her.

South Africans respond to her post

daisyleefab replied:

"Love and light you shall heal."

namilembhele said:

"Unfortunately life does not work like that. People have a right to leave us for other people. What if he has found his soulmate ku Minnie?"

ndoni_ndlela said

"She must rest naye. Kunini abafana basiqala turn yakhe naye."

petuniahn_ responded:

"Every time Dr posts Minnie ucala phansi (she starts again). Abe emotional chaaa akagowi uya departure."

makinkutsoane responded"

"The one thing I am sure about is. He will never find someone who loves him like you do, and that's his loss!"

pawpykay wrote:

"Comment tsa lena. Le mborile banenyana baka."

afrika_zah replied:

"The lady will find love again. She’s pretty many men will take her and love her."

rendani.m_ responded:

"Men will leave you in the desert with no water. Love and light to her."

Minnie Dlamini is dating Neema Aloyce's baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa. Images: Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Minnie Dlamini and ex-husband rubbish rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that actress Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband, Quinton Jones rubbished reports that she was unfaithful in her marriage.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged Jones filed for divorce after discovering that Dlamini was dating Edwin Sodi. Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones released a statement rubbishing the rumours.

Source: Briefly News