In an interview published on Sunday, 26 April 2026, Mel and Peet Viljoen spoke out about their living conditions inside US detention centres after their arrest for theft-related charges

The couple is being held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in separate facilities, around 1,580km apart

The couple’s accounts sparked strong reactions online, ranging from shock to humour

Mel and Peet Viljoen revealed the realities of life behind bars in the United States. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

South African reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen have opened up about their living conditions inside United States detention centres.

The former The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast members hogged headlines for the wrong reason again following their arrest for aggravated grand retail theft in Palm Beach County, Florida, in the United States.

Mel and Peet Viljoen, who finally gave their first interview since their arrest, spoke to a South African publication, Rapport, via text messages through United States authorities.

Apart from claiming their arrest was a misunderstanding, the couple also shared insights into their living conditions in US detention centres.

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The couple are being held in custody by ICE. While Peet is currently at the California City Correctional Facility, Mel sits 1,580km away at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

Peet Viljoen was transferred to the California City after a stint in a Florida facility nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz.

Mel and Peet Viljoen open up about life behind bars in the US

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, journalist and content creator Bianca van Wyk took to her official TikTok account and shared a summary of Mel and Peet Viljoen's exclusive interview.

Speaking about his living conditions at the detention centre nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz, Peet Viljoen likened it to Auschwitz on steroids.

On the detention experience, Peet said he was in a cage with 32 men for 20 days.

Peet said that in one of the detention centres, there were floodlights overhead, generators roaring, and no sunlight. He said one would get a shower every second day if one were lucky and just enough food, in his words, so you don't die.

Peet Viljoen said that he was moved through detention centres in Texas, Arizona, and he's now in California. He shared that he was often handcuffed, sometimes sleeping on floors without blankets.

Speaking about his experience in California, he said that the living conditions are an improvement on his previous experience. At the California City Correctional Facility, he has an open cell, showers, TV, outdoor walks and a shop, which is quite the change from Alligator Alcatraz.

His wife, Mel Viljoen, said her current facility in Denver is almost like a hostel. She said that the transfers were brutal; they slept on the floor, no blankets and very little food.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Mel and Peet Viljoen's first interview in jail

The couple’s interview sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users reacting with a mix of humour and questions directed at Bianca van Wyk.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bronwyn Pearce asked:

“Have you reached out to Tammy Taylor to hear what she has to say about all of this?”

@Werner 🏖️ 🌊 said:

“My favourite part of the rapport story was Peet explaining the food. Dry white bread 👌”

@Lianca joked:

“Imagine a world where we could put in a special request to have Peet and Mel appear in front of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry! I would pay good money to watch that 😂”

Mel and Peet Viljoen shared their experience behind bars. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

What's next for Mel and Peet Viljoen?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen, who are no strangers to controversy, are expected to appear again before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

If convicted of this third-degree felony, the Viljoens could face up to five years in prison, fines, restitution, and potential deportation given their current ICE status.

Source: Briefly News