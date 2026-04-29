Peet and Mel Viljoen have criticised US President Donald Trump in their first interview since their arrest in Florida

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, journalist Bianca van Wyk summarised their statements in a TikTok video

Peet Viljoen predicted the outcome of the upcoming mid-term elections in the United States

Mel and Peet Viljoen criticised Donald Trump in their exclusive interview. Image: Melany Viljoen/Facebook, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African reality TV star Peet Viljoen is singing a different tune regarding United States President Donald Trump.

Peet, together with his wife, Melany “Mel” Viljoen, hogged headlines for the wrong reason again following their arrest for aggravated grand retail theft in Palm Beach County, Florida, in the United States.

In their first interview since their arrest, Mel and Peet Viljoen criticised Donald Trump. The couple spoke to a South African publication, Rapport, via text messages through the United States authorities.

Mel and Peet Viljoen blast Donald Trump after their arrest

On Sunday, 26 April 2026, journalist and content creator Bianca van Wyk took to her official TikTok account and shared a summary of Mel and Peet Viljoen's exclusive interview.

Bianca van Wyk said that the Viljoens have changed their stance on Donald Trump. Peet called Donald Trump a bully and criticised the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“He says he and Mel are now very disappointed in Trump and his administration, and in his words, he said, we may have mistaken ourselves with Trump. Then he launched into a full-blown attack on the US immigration system. I don't know if that was smart, calling the ICE detention centre known as Alligator Alcatraz, Hitler's Auschwitz on steroids. He even said America is supposed to be the beacon of human rights, but what he is doing here, and he's referring to Trump with ice, is from the devil,” Bianca van Wyk said.

Peet Viljoen suggested that Donald Trump is worse than Adolf Hitler.

“Then came his very inflammatory line, which was at least Hitler killed people, Trump derives pleasure from torture. He also dragged Jeffrey Epstein into his rants, claiming that Trump had somehow excused himself from alleged offences linked to Epstein. He says Trump is not helping South Africans at all and claims that under Trump's America, even tourists or migrants are stopped for something minor like speeding and can end up in ICE detention just like him,” Bianca van Wyk added.

Peet Viljoen also predicted that Trump would lose the 2026 midterm elections on 3 November.

“He predicts Trump will lose power in November and that Democrats will restore balance,” van Wyk said.

Mel and Peet Viljoen blasted Donald Trump. Image: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images, Melany Viljoen/Facebook

Source: UGC

What else did Mel and Peet say in their first interview?

Peet and Mel Viljoen touched on several topics in their exclusive interview after their arrest.

The couple opened up about the living conditions inside US detention centres.

The reality TV stars also explained why their arrest was a misunderstanding and addressed reports that they would be deported to South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi warned not to assist Mel and Peet Viljoen

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were warned about Mel and Peet Viljoen.

The warning was issued by private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who also gave the Viljoens' alleged victims in South Africa advice ahead of their anticipated deportation.

Source: Briefly News