Reports are emerging that Melany and Peet Viljoen were in the United States unlawfully, and they could face deportation

The couple are allegedly being held at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centres

Social media users have responded to the news, and many have relayed strong opinions about the couple

Legal troubles mount for Melany and Peet Viljoen as ICE detains the couple. Image: Melanyviljoen

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Melany and Peet Viljoen's legal troubles keep mounting as the couple is reportedly under US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Mel and Peet got arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Florida, for stealing 392 grocery items amounting to $5,300 (R89,000). The couple was caught red-handed on CCTV stealing from the Publix Supermarket at Mercado Real at 1001 South Federal Highway, in Boca Raton. But it seems that is just half of their problems, as Daily Maverick reports that they were in the States unlawfully.

More legal woes for the Viljoens

The news publication stated that disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen was held at the notorious Alligator Alcatraz detention centre. Whereas the former Real Housewives of Pretoria star, Melany Viljoen, was at the Broward Transitional Centre.

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In a police affidavit, Melany said she acted alone and that Peet played no role in the shoplifting. She also claimed that she stole the groceries because they were in "survival mode."

More trouble follows Melany and Peet Viljoen. Image: Peetviljoen

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to new developments in Mel and Peet's arrest

X blogger @BiancavanWyk16 suggested that they were handed over to ICE on Friday, after being found with tourist visas.

"Peet and Mel Viljoen’s legal troubles in Florida just keep escalating. Already jailed in Boca Raton on grand retail theft charges with $10k bail each, the couple were suddenly handed over to ICE on Friday the 13th after authorities discovered they were in the U.S. on tourist visas," reads a part of the post.

Mzansi offered their opinions. This is what some people had to say:

@zilevandamme questioned;

"Wait. Does it mean they will be deported back to SA?"

@Cparty_K exclaimed:

"Noh! Deportation is going to amount to no punishment. Jailtime in the US first!"

@Allegedlie asked:

"So they’ll be sent back to South Africa, a country they hate so much, and be around black South Africans whom they hate with a passion."

@john_sukazi asked:

"Wow! Didn't these people get to the US as part of President Trump's special dispensation for Afrikaaners?"

@Sunflowerreal said:

"They are coming back soon, and we are going to arrest them immediately at the airport, and guess what, no bail because they are flight risk."

Mel and Peet's arrest caught on camera

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mel and Peet Viljoen have continued to get the worst publicity since they were arrested in the United States of America

Most recently, videos of each of their arrests have gone viral and sparked even more speculation about the couple's financial situation, leading an investigative journalism platform to publish clips of their official arrests in the USA

Source: Briefly News