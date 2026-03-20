An old video of Peet Viljoen seeking General Mkhwanazi's attention with claims to have receipts of the corruption within the SAPS resurfaced

The arrested lawyer shared the names of the officials he alleged were rogue and claimed to have more juicy details

Viewers who were only seeing the 2025 clip now found it interesting that he was accusing people of crime when he was now behind bars

The Viljoens old TikTok video about crime gave Mzansi much to say. Image: @melviljoen

Source: TikTok

Peet and Mel Viljoen have not gotten a break from the media since their recent arrest in America, and the resurfacing of their old clip seems to be an amusement for many.

The couple's older clip, which was initially shared by TikTok @hiddenhandchronicles on 24 October 2025, gained massive views and hundreds of comments from stunned viewers.

In a provocative address, Peet Viljoen targeted several high-profile South African figures, claiming to have receipts that prove long-standing corruption. Addressing General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, he alleged that General Sibiya had been receiving illegal payments from businessman Zunaid Moti since 2007.

Peet spills more tea on alleged SAPS corruption

The businessman also turns his attention to forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, accusing him of switching sides in 2012 to assist Sibiya in his alleged criminal dealings. In TikTok user @hiddenhandchronicles’s video, Peet emphasised that every corruption conviction should lead to prison time. He also promised to reveal more juicy evidence involving lawyer Ian Small-Smith on his wife Mel's podcast.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the Viljoens' video

The clip gained 228K views and over 400 comments from social media users who shared mixed views. Many viewers were shocked to see that the couple were still bothering themselves about South African news and asked if they weren’t enjoying life in the US. Some went to listen to Mel's podcast and came back saying that Peet was indeed sharing juicy details. Those who only saw the couple's video after their arrest found it very funny that they were accusing other people of a crime, when they, too, were accused of a criminal activity.

Peet and Mel had viewers who watched their video after their arrest, saying it didn't age well. Image: @melviljoenmiami

Source: Instagram

User @CandyScene asked

"Why are they invested in South African social issues. I thought they left."

User @Nouwatnou said:

"The next podcast will be out of jail."

User @Maketi

"This didn't age well😂."

User @Eyez'O Kush🇿🇦

"I'm here on Thursday, 12th March 2026😂."

User @thapi beloved

"I’m here after their scandal 🤏."

User @DeKweyks shared:

"Go and listen to that podcast,🙆🏽‍♀️a lot of tea has been spilt there 😱. Why were they quiet all these years? Had Mkhwanazi not held the press conference, would they still come forward and spill this “juicy” information? I smell a dead rat 🤔."

3 Briefly News articles about Mel and Peet Viljoen

A content creator shared a confirmation of Peet Viljoen's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention location after searching the online portal, using his full name, surname and country of birth.

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News