A local comedian humorously portrayed himself as Mel Viljoen being interviewed by a news news outlet following her and her husband Peet's US arrest

The funny video was shared on TikTok, showing the man flexing his creativity and gift of making people laugh, which sparked joy online

Social media users were greatly entertained, with many viewers questioning how he thought of the hilarious things he was saying

Mel and Peet Viljoen have been a source of content for many local comedians. Image: @unwokepope

Source: TikTok

A South African man's impersonation of Mel Viljoen as Mel Meljoen showed just how the people of Mzansi were able to find humour in any situation they find themselves in.

The clip was shared on the comedian's TikTok account @unwokepope on 18 March 2026, where it gained many views and nearly 100 comments from viewers who enjoyed the hilarious act.

Impersonating Mel "Miljoen", while wearing a long blond wig, the comedian notes that people are claiming that they were making videos that there was genocide in Mzansi. He denounced that, saying they were instead saying there was a pesticide. The creator also noted that Peet was the most honest lawyer and that they were innocent until proven guilty.

The Viljoens in jail

As Mel, the comedian, humorously added that things have been hard for them at the Boko Haram and that they had been struggling to afford even their Afriforum membership. TikTok user @unwokepope asked people to feel sorry for them, as the Viljoens, noting that they had been struggling and could not even get sparkling water. He also noted that they had to stay with nails without diamonds for weeks and drive a 2016 Range Rover.

Watch the funny TikTok clip below:

SA loves the funny comedian

The clip gained massive views with social media users flooding the comments section to express their amusement. Many viewers felt that the comedian did an amazing job, saying they were not expecting him to go as far as he did. Some noted how he was enjoying mocking the arrested couple and asked where he got his ideas from. Others felt that the creator's humour should be aired on a larger platform, such as a series on DStv. One user jokingly said she hoped that he had a good lawyer, suggesting that the Viljoens might come for him.

Many viewers found the comedian's post hilarious. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @lazolabakaco commented:

"Chomi, I hope you have a good lawyer 😥."

User @keepingitrealwithkels added:

"🤣You're having the time of your life 🤣."

User @Trevor Kriega commented:

"Jy moet comedy doen op DSTV, jy is flippen goed (you should do comedy on DSTV, you are so good)😂❤️."

User @Elise shared:

"Close enough! Speak on it, Mel. We believe in you 😁."

User @Nevin Sandra said:

"Reality series idea: Orange is not the new black🤔."

User @Bushbaby Adventures asked:

"No! Ha ha 🤣. Where do you get all the ideas?"

3 Briefly News articles about Mel and Peet Viljoen

A content creator shared a confirmation of Peet Viljoen's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention location after searching the online portal, using his full name, surname and country of birth.

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News