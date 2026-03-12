Reality TV stars Melanie and Peet Viljoen were reportedly arrested in Florida after a year-long investigation into a retail scam

The news was shared on TikTok on 12 March 2026, showing how the pair allegedly used a trick to pay less for expensive items

Social media users reacted with humour, with many noting that the couple's business rival, Tammy Taylor, must be relieved

A content creator shared details of Viljoen's arrest in America. Image: @Burnerburnerac5 /@biancasays3

Source: Twitter

The Real Housewives of Pretoria star Melanie Viljoen and her husband Peet are making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report shared on TikTok by creator @biancasays3 on 12 March 2026, the couple were arrested on 10 March after a long investigation by US authorities.

The report details how the duo allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam between August 2025 and March 2026. The duo allegedly used a distract and scan method to defraud retail stores, but their luck ran out when they were caught on camera.

From reality TV to CCTV cameras

In her humorous breakdown, TikTok user @biancasays3 joked that the Viljoens’ latest reality show was now playing on CCTV. It is said that Peet would allegedly distract store employees while Melanie scanned barcodes from cheap seasoning packets to pay for much more expensive items. This repeated behaviour led to them being charged with aggravated retail theft under Florida law.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the alleged arrest

The clip gained massive views, with social media users flooding the comments section to discuss the high-profile couple. Many viewers immediately thought of Tammy Taylor, the businesswoman with whom the couple had a public and messy business fight. They noted that she was probably happy that she now knew where they were. Others praised the creator for her funny delivery, saying it made the shocking news more entertaining.

The creator's humorous narration left viewers in stitches. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

User @colesflamingo_ said:

"Girl, the way I cackled when I saw the news! I said I can’t wait to get home so I can listen to you nicely because I knew 🤣."

User @Her Majesty shared:

"For many of us, this is not just news. It is pain, loss and a broken trust. Millions were taken from hardworking South Africans. One thing about life, karma never forgets an address. May justice be served for every victim."

User @MissB

"Tammy Taylor’s prayers have been answered 😭."

User @Richman Poorman joked:

"I thought it was an April Fool's story and then realised it's only March😂."

User @heres_nic shared:

"The wheel turns. And sometimes when it does, it’s hilarious 😅."

User @Debsidoo added:

"I saw the headlines this morning - I have been waiting for your update 🤩 you are brilliant!"

User @Moleboheng said:

"This is tea 🔥."

