Comedian Bouwer Bosch weighs in on Melany and Peet Viljoen's arrest in Florida: "The irony"
- A popular comedian, Bouwer Bosch, has reacted to the news of Melany and Peet Viljoen's dramatic arrest in Florida
- The musician pointed out the irony in the couple's arrest, looking at the reason they were taken into custody
- Social media erupted with varying reactions to the news, responding directly to Bosch's Instagram post
The dramatic arrest of Real Housewives of Pretoria TV stars Melany and Peet Viljoen had the timeline in chaos.
Comedian and singer Bouwer Bosch has reacted to the arrest, and he gave a sizzling hot take.
Bosch notes irony in Viljon's arrest
Taking to Instagram after Mel and Peet made international headlines following their arrest in Florida, Bouwer Bosch was visibly left dumbfounded. He pointed out how the couple would spew hate towards a certain demographic, pinning crime on them.
Now, the tables have turned, and they are the ones who were taken into custody for theft. According to a report by People Magazine on Thursday, 12 March 2026, the former reality TV star and her husband, who had relocated to the United States, were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Florida.
“The irony of Peet and Mel being arrested in America for being thieves is ridiculous! You can’t script this,” he said. “I mean the amount of times that they went live on their TikTok and Instagram saying ‘black people are criminals’, ‘black people steal’… they made such racist videos about black people and criminals in South Africa, and now they get caught for stealing? I mean, are you kidding me? It’s insane!” he exclaimed.
Bosch said this was a major lesson on crime and race, “It just shows being a criminal is all about character, not skin colour. That is the lesson of the day,” he closed off.
Mzansi weighs in on Mel and Peet's arrest
Reacting to Bouwer's post, social media dragged the couple for filth.
Juanli.theron said:
"Sometimes accusations are actually just confessions. And sometimes the trash takes itself out."
irene reacted:
" I think I GASPED when I saw it!"
Meltsieb joked:
"Why does this look like someone ordered Advocate Barbie and Dirk off of Temu?"
Ajschultzer laughed:
"Biggest grifters who make South Africans look bad have received their Karma."
SA debates Mel and Peet's splurging in SA
In a previous report from Briefly News, an X user questioned what had happened to the Viljoens’ millions, seeing that they lived lavishly in Mzansi.
The user shared photos of Mel and Peet posing with luxury vehicles worth millions, and another photo of them posing in a walk-in wardrobe stacked with luxury brands. The post was captioned:
“So let me get this right, this couple were millionaires in South Africa with sports cars, luxury mansions, and even gave their friends diamonds when they visited their luxury home, now they're poor shoplifters after a few months in America. Just wow.”
