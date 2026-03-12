On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Mel and Peet Viljoen trended online after reports that they were arrested in the United States for shoplifting

Their arrest sparked debate on social media, with many South Africans questioning what happened to the millions they appeared to have before relocating to the US

Some netizens argued that the wealth may have been exaggerated, while others suggested the couple’s money lost value when converted from rand to US dollars

The arrest of the Real Housewives of Pretoria star, Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, in the United States for shoplifting has sparked debate about their millionaire lifestyle in South Africa.

Mel and Peet Viljoen previously dominated headlines amid accusations that they had stolen millions from a Tammy Taylor franchisee before their move to the US.

The couple topped social media trending charts on Thursday, 12 March 2026, following reports that they had been arrested in the United States of America for shoplifting.

Questions mount over Mel and Peet Viljoen’s millionaire lifestyle after US arrest

As South Africans weighed in on the report, X (Twitter) user @BoitumeloCaleb questioned what had happened to the Viljoens’ millions. The social media user shared that Mel and Peet Viljoen lived the millionaire lifestyle in South Africa before relocation to the United States.

The netizen shared photos of Mel and Peet posing with luxury vehicles worth millions in any currency. The couple also posed in a walk-in wardrobe stacked with luxury brands.

The netizen questioned what had happened to the millionaire lifestyle that Mel and Peet Viljoen projected while in South Africa. The post was captioned:

“So let me get this right this couple 👫 were millionaires in 📍 South Africa with sports cars, luxury mansions and even gave their friends diamonds when they visited their luxury home, now they're poor shoplifters after a few months in📍 America. Just wow 😩”

SA debates Mel and Peet Viljoen’s millionaire lifestyle after US arrest

The post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions. Some suggested that Mel and Peet Viljoen were never millionaires, while others asked what happened to their properties. Others joked that their millions became thousands due to the US-ZAR exchange rate. Several netizens resurfaced their Tammy Taylor court case.

@ItsYourGirlVoni asked:

“I’m curious to know what happened to all these houses and cars when they moved to the USA for greener pastures?”

@GIshmaelson joked:

“They were millionaires in SA, and their worth in dollars became $100k😂😂😂😂😂”

@StHonorable warned:

“Don't be fooled by photos. These are seasoned scammers who were living their expensive lives through scamming people.”

@TwiiitBack commented:

“Peet is a scammer of note. He is like the white DJ Coach. The real Tammy probably took them to the cleaners and had their accounts frozen.”

@IamLungile_ asked:

“Did they really own any of the stuff they posted?”

@maetsa_kabomo said:

“America didn’t make them poor. It just exposed that the luxury was never solid to begin with.”

Mzansi weighed in on Melany Viljoen’s millionaire lifestyle. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Why Melany Viljoen’s husband Peet Viljoen was disbarred

