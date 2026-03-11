A group of South Africans living in Illinois, USA, showed up at the airport in matching colours to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president joined in on the welcome party, making for a moment that had people back home feeling proud

South Africans in the comments were entertained and proud, with many cracking jokes about how well-loved the president is internationally

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the right, and a group of South Africans singing at an American airport.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by @elisha19985 on 8 March 2026 showed a side of Cyril Ramaphosa's US visit that had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with community. The clip, posted with a cheeky caption joking that Donald Trump would never be able to touch SA's favourite president, showed a group of South Africans dressed in matching green, blue and yellow. They waited outside the airport in Chicago, Illinois, to welcome him in style.

When Ramaphosa spotted the group singing, he came forward, joined in and danced along with them. He was clearly enjoying every second of the welcome party. The group sang their hearts out, and the president moved with them before eventually making his way out, with the choir continuing to sing as he left.

Why the welcome meant so much?

The video landed at a time when South Africa and the United States had had some tense moments diplomatically, making the warmth of the welcome feel even more meaningful for many South Africans watching from home. Seeing their president received with joy and pride by fellow South Africans living abroad was something a lot of people needed to see.

The caption on the video poked fun as well, referencing recent tensions between the two countries. However, despite the ongoing tensions, Cyril was spotted with a proud smile on his face even after he got ready to leave.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens discuss Cyril visiting the USA

Social media users shared their thoughts on Cyril visiting the States, especially after his recent remarks about the US president on TikToker @elisha19985's clip:

@Purple Powerful Stones💜 asked:

"Did they say Cupcake? 🧁🧁"

@Bigger Turth observed:

"This guy is always smiling 🙂"

@Prettie BJ joked:

"Don't forget he is Venda, fully protected spiritually 😂"

@Holly Green said:

"Trump doesn't have time for Cyril; he has more important things to deal with."

@Deebriandrea said:

"They are our own, and they welcomed their own president 🇿🇦🫶💯 South Africa is not your average African country."

@Mackay 247 said:

"South Africa is a brave nation, especially in Africa 🌍"

@Mags added:

"He is very good in negotiations, not forgetting that he is a lawyer."

@STHENJWA laughed:

"Told Trump to stop the madness he is doing in Iran, then took a flight to the US. Brave 😂😂"

