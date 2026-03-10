Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed a collaboration between his country and South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a State visit to Brazil, where the issue of both countries' defence came up

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Brazilian President's comments about a possible invasion

BRASÍLIA – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that both Brazil and South Africa could be invaded if they do not boost their defences.

Lula, the president of the South American country, called for co-operation between Brazil and South Africa, warning that both countries were vulnerable to foreign invasion.

The Brazilian President made the warning during Ramaphosa’s State Visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 9 to 10 March 2026. The visit is aimed at providing an opportunity for the BRICS nations to engage on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

President Lula calls for collaboration with South Africa

During the first day of the visit, the Brazilian president weighed in on the defences of both countries, calling for collaboration.

"I don't know if comrade Ramaphosa realises that if we don't prepare ourselves in terms of defence, one day someone will invade us.

"We need to combine our potential and see what we can produce together, build together. We don't need to keep buying from foreign arms suppliers," he said.

His comments come after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, sparking a conflict in the Middle East. Iran has since retaliated, firing missiles and drones at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf. Both South Africa and Brazil have been critical of the joint military operation, which was called Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel.

President Ramaphosa also shared his sentiments about President Lula’s comments, noting that Brazil was more advanced than South Africa when it came to defence and aviation.

"We have a lot to learn from each other, and we also have a lot to show you as well," he said.

South Africans react to Brazilian President’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the Brazilian President’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Phumlani Tshaka noted:

“South Africa has long faced concerns about foreign invasion. Not long ago, authorities uncovered a group of foreign nationals running a suspected military training camp in the country, which raised serious questions about how they managed to enter and operate without being detected.”

Elekanyani Mauba suggested:

“Yes, he is 100% correct. We need to get rid of the R350 SRD and R500 Child Support grants. Use that money to modernise our military and hire those who were getting R350 and R500 to the military.”

Pappa Wawagp stated:

“These two will be abducted by the Trump administration. The process is going to be seamless.”

Ansu Anesu added:

“If they don't have oil, they must relax.”

Akusita Singini suggested:

“African leaders must unite Africa first before they involve themselves in world matters. A fragmented Africa cannot influence the world.”

Gad Patson Bright Soko stated:

“He is right. The police man is planning the next move after Iran is down.”

David Mzimbovu noted:

“Every country that is on Trump's hate list is vulnerable to his military wrath. Having said that, I don't think that countries should agree to all his demands simply because he has a big army and big money. But I think other countries, unlike Venezuela, will retaliate to his military approach if needed.”

