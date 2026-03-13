A South African singer surprises fans by performing a powerful Afrikaans version of one of Adele’s most loved songs

Many social media viewers, local and in the Netherlands, were struck by how naturally the emotional lyrics translated into Afrikaans

The translated lyrics captured themes of heartbreak, self-discovery and emotional growth, and fans said the performance carried the same raw feeling as the original hit

A familiar heartbreak anthem took on a completely new life when a singer reimagined it in Afrikaans. The emotional performance quickly caught attention online, with praise pouring in far beyond South Africa’s borders.

The picture on the left showed Jana, an Afrikaans woman. Image: @janamusiek

Source: Facebook

A singer impressed social media users after performing an Afrikaans version of Adele’s hit song Easy On Me, drawing praise from viewers both locally and abroad. The clip was shared by content creator @janamusiek on 12 March 2026 and quickly caught attention online. The singer explained that hearing Adele’s song in Afrikaans had become her new favourite thing.

Instagram user Jana Musiek delivered an emotional rendition of the popular ballad while translating the lyrics into Afrikaans. The performance kept the same reflective tone that made the original song so well known.

Afrikaans Adele cover impresses global viewers

The translated lyrics spoke about losing oneself in a relationship and realising that love alone may not always be enough. They also carried the message of asking a partner to be gentle and understanding during a difficult period of personal growth. Listeners were quick to praise how naturally the words flowed in Afrikaans. Some viewers said the version felt just as powerful as Adele’s original recording. The response did not only come from South Africans, but including from the Netherlands.

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Many people said the cover highlighted the beauty of Afrikaans as a musical language. Others joked that Adele herself might appreciate hearing the emotional ballad performed in a different tongue. The clip ultimately became another reminder of how music can cross borders and cultures, even when it is sung in a completely different language.

The screenshot on the left captured Jana performing Adele's song in Afrikaans. Image: @janamusiek

Source: TikTok

Check out the Instagram video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Anya_inorudreamer wrote:

“Ek waardeer so baie dat jy die dubbel ‘nie’ in die lirieke hou. Dit klink soveel beter en meer authentic. Translation: I really appreciate that you keep the double ‘nie’ in the lyrics. It sounds so much better and more authentic.”

juanli_theron wrote:

“Pragtig. En spesiale waardering vir die regte gebruik van die dubbel ‘nie’. Translation: Beautiful. And special appreciation for the correct use of the double ‘nie’.”

gideon_smit_11 wrote:

“Jy moet dit definitief publish. Om ’n song te maak, dis net perfek, nes jou stem. Translation: You should definitely publish this. To make it a song, it’s just perfect, just like your voice.”

Jason_on_comms wrote:

“Wow, klink so mooi in Afrikaans. Translation: Wow, it sounds so beautiful in Afrikaans.”

Bianebouwer1 wrote:

“Dis so mooi. Jy kan so ver kom in die lewe. Translation: This is so beautiful. You can go so far in life.”

Kaylavanwageningen wrote:

“Jissie sussie, jy sing amper so mooi soos ek. Translation: “Wow, sister, you almost sing as beautifully as I do.”

Chanellemarie5 wrote:

“Dié is die Afrikaanse musiek wat my moet vind op Instagram, nie Hop Hop Spinnekop nie. Translation: This is the Afrikaans music that should find me on Instagram, not ‘Hop Hop Spinnekop.’”

justquintelean wrote:

“Liefie, sing, eer en lof die Here altyd. Maar sing, jy was gebore om te sing. Translation: Dear, sing and always praise and honour the Lord. But sing, you were born to sing.”

rainbowrunnerza wrote:

“Incredible. Genius. You’ve got to make a go of this. Your idea to creatively translate and sing international hits in Afrikaans is a sure winner. Your execution is incredible.”

Ruanalberts69 wrote:

“Lank terug so mooi Afrikaanse sanger gehoor. Well done, jy het ’n blink toekoms. Translation: It’s been a long time since I heard such a beautiful Afrikaans singer. Well done, you have a bright future.”

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A local award-winning DJ, Lloyd Paul, entertained Hillcrest High School learners by singing South Africa's unofficial anthem.

A video of a man belting out Mandoza's iconic Kwaito hit at a gathering in Ballito, Durban, went viral on several social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News