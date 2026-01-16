A spa day for two friends turned into a viral sensation after they decided to serenade their masseuses during an intense treatment

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing the men undergoing intense physical stretching while singing Zulu traditional music

Social media users were in stitches and expressed great entertainment at the unexpected performance, praising the pair for their vibrant sense of humour

Two friends were filmed receiving an intense Thai massage while singing together in harmony. Image: @mnyovu_uyatinyela

Source: TikTok

Two friends from KwaZulu-Natal decided to document their unique relaxation journey at a Thai spa, entertaining many viewers.

The video was shared on TikTok by @mnyovu_uyatinyela on January 14, 2026, where it garnered massive views from an audience delighted by the unusual sight.

The clip shows the user and a friend receiving massages from two masseuses next to each other. Both men were busy being stretched to the front and back to relax their muscles while moaning about the intensity of the session. During the experience, one man jokingly noted that his manhood was being compromised by the stretching, even though the treatment felt refreshing.

Zulu men serenade Thai spa staff

While the masseuses continued their work, TikTok user @mnyovu_uyatinyela suddenly broke into a Maskandi song, and the other followed in unison. This created a beautiful and harmonious melody that left the Asian masseuses giggling as they worked. The staff appeared to enjoy the light-hearted atmosphere created by the singing duo.

Viewers jokingly questioned how the pair could sing while being stretched so intensely by the spa staff. Image: @mnyovu_uyatinyela

Source: TikTok

SA is entertained by the singing men

The clip gained 1.8M views, 171K likes, and 2.6K comments from an online community that reacted with pure amusement at the wild and unexpected nature of singing in the middle of a massage. Many viewers loved the humour displayed by the men and jokingly reminded them that they were supposed to be relaxing instead of performing. One user mentioned that she liked seeing modern men who are willing to try new things, such as spa dates. Others found the harmony between the two friends impressive and noted how the music seemed to help them through the intense stretching.

User @beverly_unflitered said:

"Singing mid-massage is wild!"

User @Lindss🤍added:

"I wasn't expecting the singing 😭."

User @Abongil'amaBhele Gcingca commented:

"I like the modern men who don't mind trying new things on their own. This is beautiful. Happiness all over."

User @Khoni_B shared:

"Singing at a spa resort, during the massage, is such a bliss🥰."

User @Kamagwaza asked:

"This is supposed to be relaxing, why are we singing😭?"

User @Mabali said:

"I think this is the funniest thing I'll see this year 😭. The singing took me out😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

