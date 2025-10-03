A local man shared candid reasons for quitting large social groups of men, citing the pressure to always act tough and suppress feelings

A Zulu man’s honest reflection on toxic masculinity resonated with thousands of viewers after he explained his reason for choosing to be a loner.

The video, shared on TikTok by @unclelang75, was met with a huge outpouring of shared understanding and support.

The video starts with @unclelang75 sharing his emotional message. He revealed that he was sick of having to pretend to be tough all the time. He explained that when around groups of Amajita (gents), men feel pressure to act as if they don't care or have feelings. He said there was pressure to pretend to be nonchalant even when they are emotionally vulnerable.

Addressing toxic masculinity

He noted that men are human and experience feelings like anyone else, adding that deep down, they know they are not the untouchable figures they pretend to be. He shared a personal experience, that he suffers from anxiety and attends therapy every week. He asserted that he knows himself and what he needs to do to get better.

The Zulu man then offered strong advice to other men, urging them to stop hanging out with large groups of Amajita if they want their lives to improve. He noted that these groups often excel at highlighting each other's insecurities, and the moment one communicates their feelings, he is often told to stop acting like women. He questioned how one could ever tell the Amajita about things like anxiety, therapy, or even having a simple skincare routine.

Social media users loved the honest man, and assured him he did the right thing. Image:@unclelang75

SA discusses Amajita

The clip went viral, garnering 1.2M views, 194K likes, and 6.4K comments from social media users who agreed. Many men validated his experience, sharing that they too suffer from anxiety, go to therapy, and take medication for it. Some noted that their lives significantly improved, with some even buying property, after they stopped associating with similar groups of men. Others noted how Amajita often make fun of small things, including basic self-care acts like clipping nails.

User @TheGreatLaz shared:

"They make fun of you for normal basic self care (cutting nails, etc) 😂."

User @Kasi Cinderella commented:

"This is what we mean when we say patriarchy has no favourites. It oppresses even those who are willing to uphold it. I'm glad you're refilling your cup, Bhuti. It's beautiful to see."

User @Lucky Lubisi shared:

"Amajita are very childish. I prefer chilling with amakhehla (old men)."

User @Legendary SFplayer commented:

"At my age, I stopped drinking and started rolling alone like a shark. My marriage is now 👌, and I'm a responsible father and a positive role model for my kids. No more stress."

User @DUJO_Entertainment shared:

"I was made a joke for getting married. Emajiteni, kune satanism nje (at the gents, there satanism)."

User @Her said:

"You'll go far in life ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

