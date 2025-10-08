Prince Kaybee has not been coping since the school term came to a close, and voiced his grievances on social media

The producer and DJ shared a hilarious rant about not being able to fully express himself, and fellow parents could relate to his struggles

Followers flooded his comments with hilarious reactions to his complaint and helped him count down to when the schools will reopen

South African DJ/ producer Prince Kaybee wants the school holidays to end because he can't take it anymore.

The Charlotte hitmaker and father of three hilariously shared his experiences of having his kids home for the holidays and claims that expressing himself is getting harder and harder each day.

"I haven’t been swearing for the past few days, the schools NEED to reopen today!"

He shared the complaint on his Twitter (X) page on 8 October 2025 after going all morning without uttering profanities, and he claims he can't take another day of it.

His post also suggests that he's always in proximity to his children, and hurling bad words would guarantee that they'd hear and potentially repeat them.

In a response to a follower, Kaybee revealed that he wouldn't want to use bad language with his children around:

"I can’t swear when they are around."

As of the day he published the tweet, schools had been closed for less than a week, since 2 October, and Kaybee had four more days to go before the kids returned to school on 13 October for term four.

This comes after he showed his boys off, getting fresh haircuts, and it's clear that the excitement didn't last long, and everything went downhill from there.

Fellow parents flooded his comments with hilarious reactions to his complaint, helping him count down to when the schools will reopen.

See Prince Kaybee's post below:

South African parents react to Prince Kaybee's post

Fellow parents sympathised with Prince Kaybee and shared their experiences having their bundles of joy at home. Read some of their comments below:

londiwe92238577 complained:

"No, please! Preparing lunch is worse than having them around. I hate the irregular pick up times, extra-mural days are trash!"

roycembele said:

"Four days to go, king. I'm tired too. I'm even calling out unimaginable things."

Lindz_111 could relate:

"Tjo, we're in the same boat. These guys are hectic, shem, I'm tired already."

HikatekileUnati posted:

"I also can't wait, shem."

lindleyanthony4 was curious:

"Do you swear in English?"

