A snake handler named Eduanne Niemand shared a video on what one needs to do when encountering a cobra

He used a snake in a bathtub as an example while demonstrating the safety tip one should apply

Although the tip proved helpful, several social media users felt they didn't need to apply it

Western Cape-based snake handler Eduanne Niemand once again came to the rescue. However, instead of showing his snake removal techniques, he provided a useful tip for when people encounter the slithering reptile.

The Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Controls professional, who shared his video on his Instagram account on 14 September, 2025, used a cobra in a bathtub as an example. Eduanne sat still and noted that while the snake couldn't hear him, it could feel the vibrations from his voice. He also stated that while his presence frightened the snake, the best way to calm it was by throwing something over it, such as a towel or a duvet.

In the video, Eduanne used a towel and explained:

"Now, it's going to go under the towel. It's dark under the towel, and it thinks it's in a dark hole underground. It thinks it's safe there. While you talk and move, it'll stay right there."

Online crowd responds to snake handling tip

Although the tip proved helpful, several social media users didn't feel the need to apply it. Some internet users joked about selling their houses and moving out rather than interacting with the venomous creature.

@tarrynkat_mann wrote to Eduanne:

"Sir, with all due respect, I panic when there’s a cockroach or a tiny spider. I’m not mentally equipped for your advice."

After hearing the professional say one could wait with the covered snake until their husband arrives home, @tanianwhitney remarked:

"Until my husband comes? My husband and I are dying right there."

@marc_paulse stated with a laugh:

"I mean, the easiest thing would be to pack up and move, right? Because that’s not your house anymore."

@tiffanyamber.private jokingly said in the comments:

"This is terrible advice. Everyone knows that if you find a snake in your house, you need to burn your house down, grab your passport, and leave the country."

@megs_008 shared their experience with a snake, writing:

"One day, I opened my room door, and a Mozambique spitting cobra was in front of the door. I jumped right over it and onto my bed instead of just closing the room door."

A concerned @franki3w thought about a different scenario with the snake:

"That's all good and well. Your snake is in the bathtub. The one I see is possibly in my room or in the kitchen, slithering into a cupboard or under the bed. How do I get to the bathroom for a towel? By the time I get back, he's gone."

Take a look at the helpful tip in the Instagram video below:

