“I’m Not Mentally Equipped”: SA Scared Hearing Snake Catcher’s Safety Tip for Cobra Encounters
- A snake handler named Eduanne Niemand shared a video on what one needs to do when encountering a cobra
- He used a snake in a bathtub as an example while demonstrating the safety tip one should apply
- Although the tip proved helpful, several social media users felt they didn't need to apply it
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Western Cape-based snake handler Eduanne Niemand once again came to the rescue. However, instead of showing his snake removal techniques, he provided a useful tip for when people encounter the slithering reptile.
The Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Controls professional, who shared his video on his Instagram account on 14 September, 2025, used a cobra in a bathtub as an example. Eduanne sat still and noted that while the snake couldn't hear him, it could feel the vibrations from his voice. He also stated that while his presence frightened the snake, the best way to calm it was by throwing something over it, such as a towel or a duvet.
In the video, Eduanne used a towel and explained:
"Now, it's going to go under the towel. It's dark under the towel, and it thinks it's in a dark hole underground. It thinks it's safe there. While you talk and move, it'll stay right there."
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Online crowd responds to snake handling tip
Although the tip proved helpful, several social media users didn't feel the need to apply it. Some internet users joked about selling their houses and moving out rather than interacting with the venomous creature.
@tarrynkat_mann wrote to Eduanne:
"Sir, with all due respect, I panic when there’s a cockroach or a tiny spider. I’m not mentally equipped for your advice."
After hearing the professional say one could wait with the covered snake until their husband arrives home, @tanianwhitney remarked:
"Until my husband comes? My husband and I are dying right there."
@marc_paulse stated with a laugh:
"I mean, the easiest thing would be to pack up and move, right? Because that’s not your house anymore."
@tiffanyamber.private jokingly said in the comments:
"This is terrible advice. Everyone knows that if you find a snake in your house, you need to burn your house down, grab your passport, and leave the country."
@megs_008 shared their experience with a snake, writing:
"One day, I opened my room door, and a Mozambique spitting cobra was in front of the door. I jumped right over it and onto my bed instead of just closing the room door."
A concerned @franki3w thought about a different scenario with the snake:
"That's all good and well. Your snake is in the bathtub. The one I see is possibly in my room or in the kitchen, slithering into a cupboard or under the bed. How do I get to the bathroom for a towel? By the time I get back, he's gone."
Take a look at the helpful tip in the Instagram video below:
3 Other stories about cobras
- In another article, Briefly News reported that after a woman found a snake in her attic, which was there for over a week, Eduanne gave the cobra water after its rescue.
- Online community members were on the edge of their seats after a man took a daring swim with a deadly king cobra. The clip didn't impress many people, who shared their concerns.
- An experienced snake handler showcased how he set a venomous cobra free into the wild. However, things quickly backfired. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the snake disappeared into the bushes.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za