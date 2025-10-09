Yanda Woods and her rapper boyfriend, Tony Dayimane, have officially called it quits

The podcaster dropped the bombshell on her show, revealing that it was the reason why they unfollowed each other on social media

News of the breakup was met with a variety of responses from the online community

Podcaster Yanda Woods revealed that she had broken up with Tony Dayimane. Images: 2022AFRICA/ Twitter, yanda.woods/ Instagram

South African podcaster Yanda Woods officially confirmed her break up with her boyfriend, Tony Dayimane.

The influencer, who co-hosts the Spreading Humours Podcast with Zille and TikToker Seemah, confirmed the news on the show on 5 October 2025.

Yanda revealed that the break up was recent, which is why she and the rapper had unfollowed each other on social media:

"Tony and I broke up a few months ago, that's why we unfollowed each other on social media."

Without going into detail about the cause of the break up, Yanda revealed that she and the Bank rapper are cordial and often check in with each other from time to time.

She mentioned that, having met each other’s families, it was difficult to simply cut ties:

"You know, when the relationship gets to a point where you can't just leave each other, and that's it? So, we check up on each other, we're still cool."

Yanda Woods revealed that she and Tony Dayimane remain cordial and speak from time to time. Images: yanda.woods/ Instagram, RealSihleIV/ Twitter

The pair's whirlwind romance caught many by surprise; however, it received tonnes of support from their fans who look up to them.

Reacting to the news, online users had their reservations about the couple's break up. Meanwhile, others claimed that Yanda's co-host, Zille, might finally get a chance with her.

Watch Yanda Woods' video below:

How did social media react?

Online users claimed the relationship was doomed from the start. Read some of their comments below:

prenishia_18 said:

"That's why you should never date your crush, it won't last."

MkSizwe27234 wrote:

"For sure, Tony regrets breaking up with his long-time girlfriend for an influencer."

topdeckgent wrote:

"Lol, I did say that was a seasonal thing."

BabaBoss_12X posted:

"I saw this one coming."

tebatsomaruping threw shade:

"To even consider it a relationship is wild, it was peak clout chasing for Yanda Woods."

Online users didn't have faith in Yanda Woods and Tony Dayimane's relationship. Images: yanda.woods, tonydayimane

Meanwhile, others weighed in on Zille's strange reaction to Yanda's break up:

bkbanks_ said:

"Zille is very happy, wow."

mojalefa_leoli wrote:

"Zille can’t believe it that his crush is back on the market. He’s gonna be taken for a ride again."

lefleauh was shocked:

"Zille is so bogus for his reaction."

TkFizz posted:

"Zille couldn't wait for this moment. Man is happy."

BricorOuttaHere added:

"This other guy has always been waiting for this moment, bro can't even pretend or hide it."

