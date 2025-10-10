“The Colour Is the Worst Part”: Woman Shows the Disappointing Couch She Ordered

Content creator Nosipho Mngadi was disappointed when she bought a couch from a local online shopping platform

This comes after her failed attempt to buy a couch on Facebook Marketplace, which had no reviews

Members of the online community expressed their thoughts about the piece of furniture, with some confessing that they loved the colour

Problems seemed to follow a woman on her journey to getting the perfect couch.

A woman on a mission to get the perfect green couch was met with disappointment for the second time after she ordered one online. The online community took to the TikTok post's comment section with their thoughts about the botched order.

Cape Town-based content creator Nosipho Mngadi, originally from Durban, uploaded a video on her account on 9 October, 2025 to share her story. She initially ordered a couch from a man named Frank, who advertised one — with no reviews — on Facebook Marketplace. After slow communication from the seller, Nosipho cancelled her purchase. She saw a piece of furniture on Takealot that caught her eye, which, surprise surprise, also had no reviews.

Unfortunately, her decision to purchase without reviews didn't pay off.

She described the couch as "rock hard" and saw a fault in one of the pillows.

"It doesn't look like the way it was advertised. It had a lot more curves. It wasn't as flat, but I think the colour is the worst part. What's funny is that this is the exact colour that Frank used.

"I just want a well-made army green couch."

At the end of the video, Nosipho showed the couch under low lighting and confessed that she liked the colour in the dark. Although she noted in her caption that she logged a return.

Couch order gets South Africans talking

Many social media users who followed Nosipho's couch-buying journey shared their thoughts about the failed purchase in the comment section. Some internet users advised the content creator to return the couch, while others shared how much they loved the colour.

Online commentators who saw the green couch expressed themselves in the comments. Image: Westend61

@titha_n said under the post:

"The colour is beautiful, or maybe it’s because I’m drawn to every green/ brown shade. But since it’s not comfortable, I’d say return it. Couches are made to make you comfortable."

@bukuribya laughed and wrote:

"You see, the problem is once we know what we want, we don’t stop until we get exactly that. Refusing to settle for anything else is sometimes infuriating, to be honest."

@nats8007 told the online community:

"Couches need to be bought in person. I recently bought couches, and it took two full weekends of shopping across Cape Town to create the shortlist, and then around two weeks to obtain quotes and make the final decision. What we initially thought we wanted was awful in reality because of the journey. Hopefully, Takealot accepts your couch back."

A humorous @kew5426 added with laughter:

"How much was it? I want them. I have visitors this December. If you’re saying they’re uncomfortable, I want them."

@zamore__ remarked in the comments:

"No one warned me about couch shopping. What a nightmare. Please return it if you’re not 100% happy with it."

@adainprada said to Nosipho:

"I actually think it’s nice, but I admire that you are so specific and adamant about what you like and want. I’m so invested now. I hope you find the perfect couch soon."

Watch the TikTok video below:

