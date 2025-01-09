A content creator shared a hilarious video showing her recent online shopping experience where she ordered what she thought was a giant satin bow for her door decoration

The TikToker @whitkash was left stunned when instead of receiving the actual bow, she got a curtain with a printed image of a door decorated with the bow she wanted

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter and relatable stories, while others questioned why people don't read product descriptions carefully

A woman posted a video of her online shopping fail that went viral on TikTok and had everyone questioning why she didn't read the description. Images: @whitkash

Content creator Whitney Ashmore (@whitkash), known for sharing entertaining videos of her online shopping fails, recently posted another disappointing purchase. The TikToker wanted to decorate her door with an elegant satin bow but received something entirely different.

In the viral video, Whitney shows what she expected from TEMU - a large decorative bow that would cover her door from top to bottom. However, what arrived was a curtain with a printed image of a door featuring the bow design she wanted to purchase.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi cracks up at shopping fail

The comment section exploded with laughter, similar experiences and a few words of advice:

@kimlagrone gushed:

"This is so much better than I was expecting 😭😂"

@ShelbyLynn pointed out:

"I mean, you fell for AI so..."

@CaraHarrison shared:

"I have a friend who ordered a colander and got a bath mat with a picture of a colander on it!"

@KimiZamoraFrelk noticed:

"The fact that you can see the curtain holes the second time you watch it LOL!"

@Rori_😈😏😉 laughed:

"Those who thought it was gonna be a mini bow😭🤣🤣"

@ArshadAbrahams advised:

"Do people not read reviews or product descriptions?? I've always gotten EXACTLY what I wanted from Temu because I take a few seconds to read at the bare minimum, the description and then reviews."

@shawnavos719 agreed:

"I'm convinced y'all don't read the item description before ordering 🤦‍♀️"

@Ema demanded:

"Show us the description of the product..."

