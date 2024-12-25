Mzansi shoppers shared some of their ugly online shopping experiences that had their internet besties howling

Some of the experiences trended on TikTok and generated millions of views that made people aware of the negative side of shopping digitally

Temu made many people take a huge step back from online shopping after multiple customer complaints

South Africans have experienced their fair share of disappointing online shopping deliveries that blew up on social media.

Mzansi had their fair share of epic shopping fails in 2024. Image: @Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News shared a collection of stories on the topic that were well-received by their readers.

Woman shows R380 Takealot blender vs what she got

A South African lady was disappointed by her underwhelming delivery. Instead of receiving the product she ordered from Takealot, she instead got a switchblade.

She felt betrayed by the online store that also charged her an extra R455 to deliver her R380 blender.

Woman in tears over Temu purchase gone wrong

For a while, people were sceptical about ordering anything from Temu, as the online store had many complaints about customers being scammed. A brave lady decided to overlook the negative reviews but soon regretted it after a personal experience.

Her social media friends roasted her after she received a totally different bag than the one she had paid for.

Woman buys fridge online, gets wrong order 5 days later

Mzansi was baffled by a woman’s delivery after she purchased a refrigerator online. Lerato Nxumalo was stunned after she received the wrong product on her doorstep.

Her frustrations worsened when the order was delivered five days late. Mzansi sided with Nxumalo and shared their similar stories in the comments section.

SA floored by lady’s unexpected Temu delivery

Mzansi was dusted when a woman filmed her negative shopping experience with Temu. She saw a great bargain on a R13 smart television stand to store her mugs and glasses.

The size sent the lady over the edge, as it was smaller than the mugs she wanted the stand for. Temu’s ridiculousness dusted social media users.

Source: Briefly News